Fiat Mobi reaches the production milestone of 600,000 units

The Fiat brand’s Mobi model has recorded noteworthy numbers in the Brazilian market. In fact, 600,000 units have been produced and about half a million sold, numbers that make it win the title of super-loved car by Brazilians. The successes are several of this Fiat model; in fact, we are talking about record numbers and prestigious awards, making it a great leader for its target segment.

Fiat Mobi, a great success in Brazil

The news comes from a Stellantis press release dated November 20 of this month. A true success in the domestic market, the model is the segment leader and has completed 600,000 units produced and more than half a million units sold in its history. The Fiat Mobi once again demonstrates its strength in the market, reaching the important milestone of 600,000 units produced in Brazil. Those who know the model we are talking about know perfectly well that it is a car That is a symbol of practicality and mobility, the sedan has conquered the streets since its launch, and this year it maintains its position among the ten best-selling models in the country, also completing the 500 thousand units sold.

“Our Fiat Mobi is a success wherever it goes. In its eight years of existence, it has already won the hearts of more than 500,000 customers. Thanks to its modern design, with strong features and unusual personality in the segment, it does not go unnoticed, collecting awards in recent years and the preference of Brazilians, with the possibility of exporting to 12 other countries in the region,” says Alexandre Aquino, Fiat Brand vice president for South America.

Fiat Mobi has also won different awards

Besides standing out in sales, leading the A-Hatch segment with a 47.7 percent share, the Fiat Mobi is an example of a democratic car. This year, it won the Best Resale 2024 award, given by Quatro Rodas and KBB, which recognizes cars and light commercial vehicles with the lowest depreciation over a 12-month period. In it, Mobi excelled in the “Subcompact Access Hatch” category, achieving the best index in the segment.

In another celebration, the Lowest Cost of Use Award 2024, conducted by Quatro Rodas, reaffirmed Fiat Mobi’s versatility in a survey ranking fuel, maintenance and annual insurance. In third place among sedans was the Fiat Mobi, in the Like 1.0 version.

Produced at the Stellantis Automotive Complex in Betim (MG), the Mobi presents a new automotive concept that is both functional and economical. Its fuel consumption is one of the lowest among Brazilian vehicles. And the name “Mobi” was not chosen at random: it stems from a Fiat study of life in cities and the desire to create a car that would be a true ally of urban mobility. The term is directly related to the car’s vocation for mobility, emphasizing the vehicle’s ability to move easily in urban areas.In short, we can say that the Fiat Mobi car not only possesses winning features, but has also proven it in the field, with numbers and results achieved in recent periods.