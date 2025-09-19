Fiat Strada celebrates 2.5 million units produced at the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Betim

Having been the best-selling vehicle in Brazil for four consecutive years, the Fiat Strada is one of Stellantis’ main symbols of innovation. With a capacity of 650,000 vehicles/year, the Betim Hub combines excellence, efficiency and autonomy at all stages of automotive development.

The Fiat Strada: historic milestone in Betim

Betim, Sept. 15, 2025 – The Fiat Strada reaches another historic milestone at the Stellantis Automotive Center in Betim, Minas Gerais, whose legacy as a benchmark in the Brazilian automotive industry is approaching 50 years. Since 1998, 2.5 million Fiat Stradas have been produced at the plant, consolidating the pickup’s leadership position as the best-selling vehicle in Brazil for four consecutive years.

“Having the best-selling vehicle in Brazil produced in one of our plants is a source of great pride for all of us. The Strada is an example of our ability to develop products that fully meet consumer needs, combining versatility, robustness, modernity and technology. Its market leadership reflects not only customer confidence, but also the talent and innovation that are part of Betim Hub’s DNA,” says Emanuele Cappellano, president of Stellantis South America and global head of Stellantis Pro One, the commercial vehicle division.

Launched in 1998, the Fiat Strada has played a central role in the Brazilian market, consistently characterized by innovation and the ability to adapt to changing mobility trends. It pioneered several solutions, such as the introduction of the extended cab (1999), the double cab (2009) and the third door (2013). The pickup was completely renovated in 2020, and the new Strada became more robust, technologically advanced, and modern in design, comfort, and safety.

“Reaching this milestone in Strada production in Brazil is something we are immensely proud of, coupled with the fact that we are close to achieving our fifth consecutive year of leadership in the country. Having an iconic product with such longevity lead such a competitive market is no easy task. Strada embodies Fiat as the brand that best understands the Brazilian consumer, ready to offer a comprehensive portfolio with leading products in all segments in which we operate,” celebrates Federico Battaglia, Vice President of Fiat and Abarth brands for South America.

The Fiat Strada

Throughout its history, the Strada has established itself as one of Fiat’s greatest symbols of innovation in Brazil, winning over consumers and the automotive industry. The model has accumulated awards, sales records and expanded its importance beyond national borders, with exports to markets such as Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina.

Betim Automotive Hub is a benchmark in innovation, new technologies and cutting-edge products in the segments

With a production capacity of up to 650,000 vehicles per year, the Betim Hub combines excellence, efficiency and technological autonomy at all stages of automotive development. The facility employs more than 3,000 engineers, designers and technicians working at the Stellantis Tech Center, a strategic facility that integrates the Safety Center, Development Center and Virtual Center. The complex also houses 60 state-of-the-art laboratories and TechMobility, the largest center in Latin America dedicated to the development of low, medium and high voltage electrification technologies.

In addition to the Strada, the Minas Gerais plant is responsible for the production of some of Fiat’s best-selling models in Brazil, such as the Argo, Mobi, Pulse and Fastback, as well as Peugeot’s Fiat Fiorino and Partner Rapid utility vehicles.