The Fiat Scudo began being sold with a new engine announced earlier this year

With the new engine, Scudo now delivers 150 hp and 370 Nm of torque . In addition to being more powerful, the model has also become more economical, achieving 12.4 km/l in the city and 13.7 km/l on the highway. Scudo is the leader in its category with a 35.5 percent share in 2025

Fiat Scudo with 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine

The Fiat Scudo began being sold with a new engine announced earlier this year. The model available in Cargo and Multi versions is equipped with a 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine, reinforcing its leading role among D-Vans with a 35.5 percent market share in 2025, consolidating its first position in this segment in the Brazilian market since its launch and for two consecutive years.

30 more hp and a 23.2% increase in torque with the new engine

With the new engine, the Scudo has become more powerful, now delivering 150 hp and 370 Nm of torque, or 30 hp more and a 23.2 percent increase in torque. The change has brought important improvements in fuel consumption, which reaches 12.4 km/l in the city and 13.7 km/l on the highway, being 4.2% and 15.1% more economical, respectively, which makes the model’s operating costs even better, a decisive factor in this segment.

The model maintains an excellent cargo capacity of up to 1.45 tons, with a length of 5.3 m, 6.1 m³ of volume and 1.97 m in height, a configuration that allows the agility needed in urban environments, accessing places inaccessible to larger vehicles and counting on the intelligence of the double rear door, with 180-degree opening, in addition to the sliding side door, which facilitates loading and unloading.

Fiat Scudo Cargo – R$ 223,990.00

Fiat Scudo Multi – R$ 229,990.00For more details on the model click on this link.