Fiat improves Scudo and Fiorino performance with new engines

Fiat begins the year with major updates to its line of commercial vehicles, a segment in which the brand is a leader and reference in Brazil. With the changes, the goal is to further improve the cost-effectiveness of the Scudo and Fiorino, providing greater savings and performance.



Fiat Scudo: maximum performance, productivity, comfort and robustness

The Fiat Scudo is now equipped with the new 2.2 Turbodiesel engine, which delivers 150 hp and 370 Nm of torque, representing 30 more hp and a 23.2 percent increase in torque. The changes make the van even more competitive to continue to lead the market, which it has maintained since its launch and for two consecutive years, ending 2024 with a share of more than 34.9 percent in its category.

With the new trim, the Scudo has achieved major improvements in fuel consumption, with figures reaching 12.4 km/l in the city and 13.7 km/l on the highway, becoming 4.2 percent and 15.1 percent more fuel-efficient, respectively, equalizing the running costs of the better model, a crucial factor in this segment. Nevertheless, the new engine has improved the performance of the Scudo, which now sprints from 60 to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds and from 80 to 100 km/h in 10.9 seconds, improvements of 2 seconds on average. The modifications maintain excellent drivability, as well as the practicality of being driven by B/CNH-category qualified people.

The model has retained its excellent load capacity of up to 1.5 tons, with a length of 5.3 m, 6.1 m³ volume and 1.97 m height, a configuration that allows the agility needed in the urban environment, accessing places that larger vehicles cannot reach, and with the intelligence of the double rear door, which can be opened 180 degrees, in addition to the sliding side door, which facilitate loading and unloading.

Revamped in the second half of last year, the Scudo retains the look that made the model successful on the market, keeping the package that includes new front bumpers, redesigned headlights and a redesigned grille. Inside, the main focus is on ergonomics, offering the driver greater comfort, being equipped with electric steering, speed limiter and cruise controller, as well as a fully digital and customizable instrument cluster. The Fiat Scudo will soon be in dealerships with optional Cargo and Multi.

Fiat Fiorino: performance, economy, functionality and safety

The Fiat Fiorino receives the new 1.3 flex engine with up to 107 hp and 134 Nm of torque when fueled with ethanol, gaining 31 hp and 11.67 percent additional torque. An important fact for the use of vehicles like the Fiorino, fuel consumption is even better with the new engine. At 8.7 km/l in the urban cycle (ethanol), the gains are 7.27 percent, and in the highway cycle the measurement is 9.6 km/l (ethanol), or 14.56 percent more efficient.

The changes further strengthen the prominence of the utility vehicle, which has been successful in Brazil for more than a decade, being the category leader for 11 consecutive years. In 2024 Fiorino led the total van market with more than 20 thousand units sold and a share of about 28 percent, also leading among small vans with a segment share of more than 77 percent.

In addition to the numbers provided by the new package, the Fiorino got electric steering, an outside temperature sensor and a tire pressure monitoring sensor. The model has air conditioning, locking system and power windows as standard, in an interior designed from the standpoint of ergonomics and comfort, offering more than 18.5 liters of storage space.

Load capacity is up to 650 kg, with a volume of 3.3 m³, and the doors open up to 180 degrees, which makes loading easier. To transport different objects safely, the Fiorino is equipped with stability control, emergency brake warning and ramp assist, as well as a tire pressure monitoring sensor. The Fiat Fiorino will soon be in dealerships in the Endurance version.