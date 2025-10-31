Fiat reveals the price of the Pulse Abarth Stranger Things edition

Stranger Things fans in Brazil can now bring home a piece of the hit Netflix universe. Starting Thursday, October 30, sales officially began for the Fiat Pulse Abarth Special Edition Stranger Things. This limited series draws inspiration from the mysterious and adrenaline-filled atmosphere of the American show, which is about to debut its final season. Prices start at 159,990 reais.

Fiat Pulse Abarth Stranger Things: sales begin in Brazil

To celebrate the launch, Fiat, together with Leo Burnett, released a digital campaign made up of three short videos. These clips transform the Pulse Abarth into the star of a chilling story. The official debut takes place on Halloween, October 31, with a 15-second spot airing on Netflix, Cazé TV, and in Brazilian cinemas before movie trailers.

The film combines suspense, humor, and adrenaline. It draws viewers into a world where performance meets fantasy. The campaign invites audiences to “Accelerate into the Upside Down”, merging the cinematic tone of the series with Abarth’s sporty spirit.

The Pulse Abarth Stranger Things will be produced in 511 numbered units. Each model includes unique finishes and hidden easter eggs that reference the show’s eerie parallel dimension. It aims to attract collectors and fans, as well as drivers looking for a compact SUV with a bold and distinctive personality.

This special edition builds on the Pulse Abarth, the first SUV in the history of the Scorpion brand. It has captivated Brazilian buyers since its 2022 debut thanks to its balance of performance and design.

Under the hood, the 1.3-liter T270 turbo engine delivers 185 hp and 270 Nm of torque. It comes paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The performance figures are impressive, with 0–100 km/h in 7.6 seconds and a top speed of 215 km/h.

With the Stranger Things Special Edition, Fiat bridges two worlds: high-performance automobiles and pop culture. This project was created to excite, to intrigue, and to make the hearts of driving enthusiasts race.