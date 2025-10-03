Fiat leads Brazil’s market in September with Strada on top

Fiat confirms itself as the best-selling brand in Brazil in September with 47,249 registrations, approximately 7,300 more than the second-place finisher. During the month, two models from the Italian brand captured prominent positions in the overall rankings: the Strada, first overall with 13,878 units sold, and the Argo, third with 9,484 registrations.

Fiat dominates Brazil in September with Strada leading sales at 13,878 units

Undisputed market leader, Fiat Strada is also the only model in Brazil to have surpassed 100,000 units sold in 2025. In September it not only led overall sales, but dominated the B-pickup category with a 63% share, establishing a new annual record.

Also in the pickup segment, Fiat leads in segment C thanks to the Toro, which with 5,174 registrations reached a 47.1% share. Excellent results also for the Fiorino, which remains leader of the B-Van market with 2,384 units and a 77% share.

“Once again, Fiat has placed two models among the top three best-sellers in the country. This result reflects our constant commitment to innovation, quality and closeness to consumers. We will continue to work to offer increasingly competitive products in line with market demands,” said Federico Battaglia, Vice President of Fiat and Abarth brands for South America.

From January to September, Fiat registered 384,645 registrations, almost 77,000 more than the brand occupying second position. Three models confirm themselves among the country’s best-sellers: Strada in 1st place with 101,308 units, Argo in 2nd with 74,013 and Mobi in 7th place with 53,116. The brand also confirms itself as leader in the hybrid SUV segment with a 27.3% share, thanks to the 32,259 units sold in 2025 by Pulse and Fastback.