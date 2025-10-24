Fiat named main sponsor of Lollapalooza Brazil, with the Pulse as the festival’s official car

After the great success of the 2025 edition, Fiat confirms its presence at Lollapalooza Brazil 2026 as main sponsor, renewing a partnership that unites music, technology and innovation. The event will take place on March 20, 21 and 22 at the Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo and will coincide with an important milestone for the brand, which in 2026 will celebrate its 50th anniversary in Brazil.

The Fiat Pulse will once again be the festival’s official car, symbol of the brand’s new generation of vehicles and protagonist of a collaboration that aims to consolidate the bond between Fiat and a young, creative audience passionate about authentic experiences.

“Participating in Lollapalooza Brazil was a fundamental step in bringing Fiat closer to a dynamic and contemporary audience,” said Alessandra Souza, Vice President of Marketing & Brand Communications for Stellantis South America. “After the enthusiasm generated by the 2025 edition, we return in 2026 with even more energy, innovation and surprises, with the Pulse as an emblem of our bold spirit.”

The Pulse has been the protagonist of the brand’s transformation in the Brazilian market. The first Fiat SUV developed and produced in the country, it has won over the public thanks to advanced technology, high performance and distinctive design, now further refined in the 2026 range. It will be available with three engines: 1.3 Firefly, T200 and T200 Hybrid, the latter unique in its segment to offer an efficient and accessible hybrid solution.

Fiat will strengthen its participation with the Perry’s by Fiat stage, which will host performances by international and Brazilian artists for all three days of the festival. As already happened in 2025, the brand will offer immersive experiences for the Interlagos audience: a main 125 m² stand dedicated to visitor interaction, an exhibition area with hybrid versions of Pulse and Fastback and numerous promotional activities, including a lottery that will give away a Pulse Hybrid and exclusive festival tickets.

The first collaboration between Fiat and Lollapalooza marked a historic moment, merging the language of automobiles with that of music. In 2026, the Italian company aims to outdo itself, offering an even more engaging experience and a program full of initiatives to celebrate fifty years of presence in Brazil under the banner of passion, energy and innovation. Further details on Fiat’s participation and special activities related to the event will be revealed in the coming weeks.