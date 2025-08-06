Fiat remains in the lead with three cars among the five best-selling in Brazil at the start of the second half of the year

Strada, Argo and Mobi are among the top five best-selling cars in the country in July. Since the beginning of the year, Fiat is the market leader with more than 290,000 units registered; Strada is the sales leader with 75,598 cars sold . Fiat remains in first place among hybrid SUVs, with Pulse and Fastback

Fiat leads Brazilian domestic market in July

Fiat closed July as the domestic market leader. With a 21.9 percent market share, the brand registered 50,608 units in the month, 8,700 more than the second-place model. Fiat also placed three of its models among the top five best-selling cars in the country: the Strada in 2nd place, with 12,896 units registered; the Argo in 3rd place, with 9,966 units registered; and the Mobi in 5th place, with 8,099 units sold.

In addition to being the overall market leader, Fiat also excelled in four segments in July. Among A-hatch models, Mobi was the best-selling vehicle during the period, with 8,099 units sold and a segment share of 54.3 percent. Among pickups, Strada ranked first in the B-pickup category, with 12,896 units sold and a 69.4 percent market share. In the C-pickup category, Toro led with 3,985 registered units and a segment share of 43 percent.

In the B-van segment, the Fiorino maintained its leadership in July. The model sold 1,800 units and maintained a 67.2% market share. Among hybrid SUVs, Fiat led with a 25.8 percent share. Together, Pulse and Fastback with hybrid technology sold 4,690 units in the month.

“Once again, Fiat confirms itself as a solid market leader, not only in July, but also since the beginning of the year. This leadership reflects our focus on understanding the Brazilian customer and offering products that meet their real needs, combining high performance, technology and good value for money. Seeing three of our vehicles in the top five best-sellers shows that we have a portfolio in line with consumer preferences and that we are on the right track,” comments Federico Battaglia, Fiat and Abarth brand vice president for South America.

Fiat and Strada lead sales since the beginning of the year

A beloved brand for Brazilians, Fiat is also the sales leader since the beginning of the year. In the first seven months of 2025, the brand sold 292,034 units, more than 63,000 ahead of the second brand.

The Strada, the best-selling vehicle in the country for the past four years, remains in the lead with 75,598 registered units and a 5.5 percent market share. The Argo ranks third among the 10 best-selling cars since the beginning of the year, with 54,433 units sold and a 4 percent market share. The Mobi ranks seventh, with 41,330 units sold and a market share of 3 percent.