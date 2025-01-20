Fiat Mobi: here’s how it changes with the 2025 model

Produced at the Stellantis Automotive Complex in Betim (MG), the Fiat Mobi, one of the 10 best-selling cars in Brazil last year, known for its agility in large urban centers, arrives with updates in the brand’s 2025 lineup. The model is now equipped with the 1.0 Firefly Flex engine, becoming more powerful, economical, and competitive to serve customers seeking efficiency and better cost-benefit ratio.

2025 Fiat Mobi: enhanced power and features for Brazilian market

With the new engine, the Like and Trekking versions now have up to 75 HP of power and 105 Nm of torque, which is 10% more, when running on ethanol. The 0-100 km/h acceleration is now 14.7 seconds and the top speed is 164 km/h, 12 km/h better than before. More economical, the model achieves up to 10.6 km/l on highways and 9.8 km/l in city driving with ethanol, and 15.1 km/l on highways and 14.0 km/l in city driving with gasoline. The model is now equipped with electric power steering and steering wheel height adjustment, a unique feature in its category, thus ensuring more comfort and ergonomics for the driver in both versions.

Fiat Mobi is also equipped, starting with the Like version, with ABS braking system, stability control, traction control, hill start assist, and tire pressure sensor. The package is completed with air conditioning, front airbag, power locks and front windows, windshield wiper, rear window washer and defroster, and external temperature sensor.

In the Trekking option, a 7-inch screen with six speakers is added, allowing wireless connection to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which remain exclusive in the category, as well as an additional USB port, increasing convenience for both driver and passengers. The version is also equipped with a multifunctional steering wheel and remote door opening.

The Fiat Mobi Trekking has a unique, exclusive look characteristic of the version, such as glossy black painted exterior mirrors, exclusive wheel covers, side skirts and door handles matching the body color, and functional roof bars. Inside, seats upholstered in exclusive fabric and ceiling console with auxiliary mirror. Additionally, the Style package adds 14″ alloy wheels and power mirrors. The Fiat Mobi will soon be available at dealerships in Like and Trekking versions.