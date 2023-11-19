Fiat Fastback hits a significant milestone in Brazil

The story of the Fiat Fastback began with a concept car presented at the 2018 São Paulo Motor Show. Appreciated worldwide for its captivating design and bold lines, it quickly became a success with both the public and the media. Fiat decided to launch its production version in 2022, with the concept serving as inspiration for its development. Now, Fiat’s first SUV Coupe is making history again, this time reaching the milestone of 50,000 units produced.

In Brazil, 50,000 units of the Fiat Fastback SUV Coupe have already been produced, proving to be a success

“Fiat Fastback is a vehicle that perfectly exemplifies the current scenario of the Fiat, especially regarding the perception of the brand’s value and its products. It combines a unique design, comfort, the functionality of its 600-liter trunk, the technology, and the performance of the Turbo 200 and Turbo 270 engines. To top it off, the Fastback family is expanding and has just gained a new member: the New Abarth Fastback, bringing an even more sporty proposal to the model. Our SUV Coupe is already making history,” commented Herlander Zola, Senior Vice President of Fiat and Abarth in South America.

Developed and produced at the Stellantis Betim Automotive Complex (MG), the Fastback made its debut in the Brazilian market as one of Fiat’s biggest launches in recent times. Additionally, this vehicle was responsible for Fiat’s entry into a new market: the SUV Coupe market, being the first vehicle from the brand to occupy a space in this exclusive category. It is also the flagship of the Fiat car lineup in Brazil, making the lineup even more complete.

Indeed, as the second Fiat SUV produced in Brazil, the Fastback joined the Pulse in a market segment that has increasingly captured Brazilian consumers, expanding Fiat’s presence in this category. In October, the Turin-based company led the B-SUV retail segment with 5,720 units and a market share of 18.3%, an increase of 14% compared to the previous month. It is also worth noting that in the SUV segment, Fiat had sold 69,307 units in 2023 until the tenth month of the year, with a market share of 11.1%, representing a 50% growth compared to the same period last year.

Available in five versions: Fastback Turbo 200 AT, Fastback Audace T200 AT, Fastback Impetus T200 AT, Fastback Limited Edition Powered by Abarth T270 AT, and Fastback Abarth, the model brings together everything an SUV consumer desires, such as the largest cabin in the segment, a spacious trunk, one of the highest ground clearances among competitors, a high driving position, and the performance of turbo engines. Furthermore, it boasts a unique look enhanced by the concepts of renowned Italian design.

With just one year on the market, the Fiat Fastback already has a room full of trophies. The Fiat model has secured titles such as Best National SUV at the Car Awards Brazil (from the Car magazine), Compact SUV and Highlight of the Year at the UOL Carros award, Best National Sports Utility and Best Car of the Year at the Top Car TV awards, SUV in the Trend Car 2023, and Best SUV/Crossover and Auto Abiauto in the Abiauto award. To complete the Fastback’s trophy collection, it was also voted Best SUV and Compact Car by Jornal do Carro in the Mobilidade Estadão awards, as a Compact SUV in Carsughi L’Auto Preferita, and was recognized by the Mecânica Online portal for the best external design.