Fiat Professional announces the launch of its full range of LCVs in Gulf Cooperation Council countries

The new Doblo, Ducato and​ Scudo come with revamped design, and innovative and ingenious solutions. The new Doblo offers top functionality and infotainment tech, transforming itself into the perfect mobile workshop. The heavy-duty Ducato offers class-leading cargo capacity and conversion versatility, making it the go-to solution for long-range logistics and specialized business needs. Compact on the outside and big on the inside, the new Scudo is the ideal partner to go anywhere without interrupting business



Fiat Professional LCVs across the GCC

Riyadh, KSA – 07 July 2025: Fiat Professional, the global Key player in light commercial vehicles (LCVs) business, has announced the launch of its full range of LCVs across the GCC, underscoring its ongoing commitment to provide the region’s businesses, organisations and professionals with scalable, customizable vans to meet all needs. The revitalized lineup includes the Fiat Doblo, Ducato and Scudo, with each model designed to address the evolving transport needs of fleet operators, SMEs, and specialist trades across the region.

Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Nair- Managing Director for Italian brands at Stellantis Middle East, said: “The Middle East market is our priority. Our customers deserve vehicles that are as adaptable and reliable as their businesses. Today we are bringing our full lineup from Fiat, a global leader in commercial vehicles, to the GCC. With the relaunch of the full Fiat Professional lineup coupled with one of the largest after sales networks and local parts distribution capabilities, we are reaffirming our long-term commitment to businesses, government agencies, and entrepreneurs in the region by offering a full range of vans that can be converted or customized – from emergency service vehicle, to catering businesses, to mobile workshops, and more.”

Fiat Doblo is Fiat’s compact, urban-ready Professional vehicle in the C-Van segment. Designed for mid-range and city-based goods transport, it offers up to 1,000 kg in payload and a maximum cargo volume of 4.4 cubic metres. With a vehicle length from 4,4 up to 4.75 meters…, the Doblo is ideal for last-mile delivery services, mobile trades, and logistics fleets operating in dense urban areas. Its compact footprint, paired with impressive loading efficiency, makes it a standout in its class.

Fiat Scudo, in the mid-size D-Van segment, bridges the gap between compact agility and cargo power. With a payload capacity of up to 1.4 tons and a volume of 6.6 cubic metres, the Scudo is tailored for regional deliveries, contractor fleets, and service operations. At 5.3 metres in length and available with a powerful 2.0L diesel engine (150hp, 8-speed automatic), the Scudo combines performance with comfort and versatility. The Ulysse configuration, offered in Euro 4 trim for shuttle or VIP transport, provides a premium moving experience while maintaining robust LCV functionality.

Fiat Ducato, the flagship of the Fiat Professional lineup segment, offers heavy-duty transport capabilities and broad conversion potential. With a cargo volume ranging from 8 to 17 cubic metres and payloads exceeding 2 tons, it is engineered for long-range logistics, commercial upfitting, and specialized applications. The Ducato’s flexible 5.3 – 6.4 meters platform and 2.2L diesel engine (140hp) support a wide range of third-party conversions, from refrigerated vans to mobile workshops, making it a preferred base vehicle for custom business needs. Features such as electric power steering, optional electric park brake, and the ergonomic “Eat & Work” bench seat further enhance driver comfort and functionality.

In 2024, Fiat Professional sold over 1.8 million units globally and maintained its leadership as the number one LCV brand in Europe, South America and the Middle East. The strategic launch in the GCC underscores the brand’s growing commitment to supporting the region’s dynamic business ecosystem.

Fiat Professional’s latest range combines advanced safety systems, fuel-efficient performance, sustainable materials, and driver-focused design enhancements. Engineered to meet a wide variety of commercial needs, the lineup offers smart, efficient transport solutions for today’s evolving business demands.

Earlier this year, Stellantis was named ‘Van Manufacturer of the Year’ at the Great British Fleet Awards for the second year running, highlighting the group’s exceptional performance and innovation in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) sector.