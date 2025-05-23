Fiat Ducato debuts more efficient, economical and versatile in 2026 range

A new engine, improved design and more elements of comfort and productivity are added to the model . The 2.2 Turbodiesel engine delivers 140 hp and 350 Nm of torque, making the Ducato 8 percent more economical than the previous model . The new features reinforce the Ducato as a vehicle rich in versatility, robustness and safety, offering greater productivity to different types of customers

Fiat leading sales in the Brazilian market

Fiat, the sales leader in the Brazilian market, is a benchmark in the light commercial vehicle segment. Last year it was the leader among the best-selling vans in the country with a 37 percent share, offering as a differential a complete line of products designed to meet customers’ needs, with the largest network in Brazil corresponding to more than 230 dealers serving the Professional line.

The new Ducato on the market in the 2026 range

Continuing Fiat’s steady growth and evolution in the segment, the new Ducato arrives on the market in the 2026 range packed with new features that make the model more efficient, economical and versatile, including new engines, improved design and more comfort and productivity features.

The Ducato is now equipped with the new 2.2 turbodiesel engine, which delivers 140 hp and 350 Nm of torque. With the new set-up, the model is 8 percent more economical, with 10.8 km/l in the city and 10.4 km/l on the highway, which further reduces the model’s running costs, a determining factor in this segment. Thus, it provides maximum performance, productivity, robustness and safety, while also offering hill-start assist, stability control and reduced noise level with the new engine.

In terms of exterior design, the Ducato receives a redesigned bumper, a new rearview mirror, and a new hubcap. With the new Carbon Black color, the model can be painted in three variants, in addition to Grigrio Artense Silver and Bachisa White. The cabin features a new steering wheel with electric steering, which offers greater comfort and productivity, as well as a new instrument cluster, a new 5” BT radio, and a new door panel.

With connectivity via Fiat Connect////Me, numerous features facilitate and simplify different types of tasks through an integrated telemetry and tracking solution for controlling and managing the Ducato. Options include: assistance in vehicle recovery in case of theft, geolocation and routing, customized reporting system, 24/7 call center and online inspection scheduling. All these services are offered free of charge for 12 months.

Versatile, the model maintains an excellent volume of 11.5m and 13 cubic meters of cargo volume, 270º opening rear doors, opening side doors. In addition, more than 8 factory-approved conversion configurations are available, allowing use as a minibus, ambulance, refrigerated vehicle, wheelchair transport, motorhome and more.

Fiat Professional: the widest professional coverage in Brazil

Customers of the Fiat Ducato and the full range of Fiat commercial vehicles can enjoy the exclusive benefits of Fiat Professional, the largest program aimed at professional customers in Brazil. With 233 dealers distributed throughout the country, Fiat Professional offers the widest network coverage for professionals, guaranteeing state-of-the-art support and service.

With exclusive, must-have services for those who use their vehicles as a working tool, including priority service in both sales, delivery and after-sales. With the goal of minimizing vehicle downtime, the brand has developed Express Lane Professional, a streamlined process with highly trained technicians to perform work in optimized time. The program also guarantees 100 percent availability of spare parts, ensuring that maintenance is completed within two hours, providing speed and efficiency in all phases of service.

Find out the recommended retail price for the Ducato line:



Ducato Cargo: R$ 291.990,00

Ducato Maxicargo: R$ 295.990,00

Ducato Comfort: R$ 375.990,00

Ducato Luxury: R$ 384.990,00

Pre-sales will begin on May 21, deliveries in June.