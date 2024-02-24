Fiat Multipla: Olivier François confirms its return

In recent months, attention has been focusing on the return of a historical model: the Fiat Multipla. During an appearance on the Wolf podcast, hosted by Fedez, Olivier François, CEO of Fiat, praised the Multipla for its exceptional ability to accommodate six passengers within an overall length of just four meters, a unique feature in the automotive sector.

Fiat Multipla, the brand’s CEO confirms the model’s return

The CEO then delved deeper, also discussing the 600 Multipla from the 1950s, highlighting its innovative design that challenged conventions, with the front and rear of the car showing a resemblance to each other. Despite its compact size, comparable to that of the Fiat 500 of the same era, this model was capable of comfortably hosting six people, demonstrating a visionary approach to designing compact yet spacious vehicles.

The original Fiat Multipla, designed by Dante Giacosa in 1956, is recognized as one of the first examples of the MPV concept, a complete novelty that laid the groundwork for the future development of this category of vehicles. The model was then renewed in 1998, thanks to the creativity of Roberto Giolito, the current head of FCA Heritage, marking another significant moment in automotive design history.

Future anticipations for the Fiat Multipla talk of a launch planned for 2025, with a vehicle that promises to exceed the dimensions of the new Fiat Panda, expected in July. The new Multipla is anticipated to be developed on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform and will have its production line in Kenitra, Morocco. The car is expected to hit the market also in a 7-seater variant, marking the beginning of a new era for Fiat, aiming to create a family of vehicles as an alternative to the 500 series.

A recent render by Maltese Design offers a preview of what this future incarnation of the Fiat Multipla might look like, outlining potential stylistic directions. François, in the same interview, not only confirmed the arrival of the new Multipla but also revealed that in the coming years, we will see the birth of a new generation of the Strada pickup, also destined for the European market.