Fiat prepares Grande Panda pickup for Europe and South America, expected by 2028

Among the models set to expand the Panda family in the coming years, the future pickup stands out as the most intriguing. Fiat also plans the Grizzly and the Fastback, both expected to debut in 2026, yet the compact pickup represents the brand’s most original bet for the European market. Current indications point to a launch around 2028, although official confirmation will arrive only with the next strategic plan that Stellantis will present on May 21. That event will clarify not only the timeline but also the role this model will play within Fiat’s global lineup.

Fiat Grande Panda pickup could redefine compact trucks in Europe

Olivier François, who leads the Fiat brand, has repeatedly stated that the project will carry forward the legacy of the Fiat Strada, but with a different approach compared with the current model. Today, Fiat sells the Strada only in South America, yet the new version will target European buyers as well, with the ambition to popularize a vehicle type that still occupies a niche position in Europe, unlike its strong presence across the Atlantic.

Uncertainty still surrounds the name. Fiat has not revealed whether it will introduce a completely new badge or revive the Strada name. In terms of design, the front end should follow the visual identity of the Grande Panda and the rest of the family, while Stellantis will underpin the vehicle with the Smart Car platform. Engineers aim to keep overall length below 4.4 meters, preserving compact proportions. The company continues to evaluate multiple production sites, including Kenitra in Morocco, Kragujevac in Serbia, and Bursa in Turkey.

Online renders offer a preview of the possible design. The front retains the Grande Panda identity, with pixel-style lighting, bold FIAT lettering at the center, and squared headlamps set within a geometric frame. Raw plastic cladding, pronounced wheel arches, and modern wheel designs reinforce a rugged character consistent with the vehicle’s practical mission.

At the rear, the pickup layout introduces a cargo bed proportioned to match the cabin. A large embossed FIAT script dominates the tailgate, while vertical taillights echo the front lighting theme. The bumper integrates protective elements and a lower skid plate, creating a solid and functional appearance. For powertrains, the model will likely draw from the broader Panda range, with hybrid and fully electric versions already planned. A gasoline-only variant for Europe remains uncertain, but Fiat has not ruled it out.