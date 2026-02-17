Fiat Fastback prototype hints at sporty SUV-Coupe for global markets

The future Fiat Fastback continues to attract attention on Italian roads during testing ahead of its debut. Several heavily camouflaged prototypes were spotted in recent days in a city parking area, offering new clues about the SUV-coupe that will strengthen the global strategy of the Turin-based brand. The model will represent one of the most important evolutions of the new Panda family, expanding its positioning toward higher segments.

Fiat Fastback spotted testing in Italy ahead of debut

The project is conceived as a more dynamic interpretation of the Panda family, which already includes the Grande Panda and will soon welcome the Grizzly. Its length is expected to approach about 177 inches (around 4.5 meters), placing the vehicle at the heart of the C-SUV segment. The platform will be Stellantis’ Smart Car architecture, a modular base designed to support multiple powertrains and ensure broad international deployment.

Despite the heavy camouflage, the silhouette suggests a strong sporty character. The sloping roofline flows into a tall, robust rear typical of coupé-style bodies, while the lighting units remain hidden but are expected to feature a signature consistent with Fiat’s new design language. The front end is also covered by temporary panels, although slim horizontal light elements can be seen, possibly previewing the family styling of future models in the range.

Large lower air intakes hint at significant cooling needs and suggest the presence of a hybrid powertrain in the observed prototype. Inside, a completely redesigned cabin is expected compared with the current Panda. The dashboard should integrate a large central infotainment display paired with a more compact digital instrument cluster, featuring clean graphics and a functional layout.

The Fiat Fastback will be a global model aimed at both the European and South American markets. Hybrid and fully electric versions are expected, while an entry-level variant with a conventional combustion engine has not been ruled out. As for production, the most likely locations point to plants in Turkey or Morocco, confirming the project’s international scope.