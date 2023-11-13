Fiat Panda: here’s everything we know about the future model

The new Fiat Panda is the upcoming addition that will enrich the lineup of the leading Italian automotive manufacturer. Here’s everything we know about this highly anticipated model destined to play a fundamental role in the future of the Turin-based brand and, more broadly, in the entire European automotive sector and beyond.

Here are all the details we have on the features, design, prices, and engines related to the new Fiat Panda 2024

Firstly, let’s start with when the new Fiat Panda is set to debut. The speculation is growing that this car may make its debut on July 11, 2024, a significant date for Fiat as it marks 125 years of activity. While this hypothesis seems plausible, it doesn’t rule out the possibility of seeing the first official images of the model several months earlier, as was the case this year with the new Fiat Topolino and Fiat 600. Although officially presented on July 4, they had already appeared in images and videos showcasing their design several months prior.

Regarding the design, the new Fiat Panda will take the form of a crossover approximately 4 meters long with square shapes. The style will be partly inspired by the Fiat Centoventi, a famous concept revealed in 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show, and partly by the recent Citroen e-C3. The two cars will be twins, sharing the same platform, the same range of engines, and possibly the same production facility. As for the platform, it will be the Smart Car, later used for five other Stellantis cars. This platform will enable Fiat to offer this car on the market at very competitive prices.

Currently, there is no confirmed information, but it appears that the electric version with a range of 320 km should start at around €23,000, while the entry-level hybrid version with a 100 horsepower engine should cost less than €15,000, a price in line with the current generation starting at €14,600. Additionally, there seems to be a concrete possibility of at least a third variant, always electric but with a smaller battery and a range of 200 km, which could cost €19,900. The batteries will be LFP, and in the 320 km version, they should be 44 kWh. This car will be a global vehicle sold on at least three different continents: Europe, Africa, and Latin America. In this market, the car might be named Fiat Argo.

Regarding the features of the new Fiat Panda, we know it will be an essential and minimalist car. It will mark a return to the roots of this model, allowing those who want a simple car to have it at a very affordable price. Those who prefer a more equipped version will have the option to choose from numerous optional features, making it a fairly complete car. As for the production location, initially, it was thought to be the Stellantis plant in Kragujevac, Serbia.

More recently, the chances have increased for the Stellantis plant in Trnava, Slovakia, where the Citroen e-C3 will also be produced. However, there is no official news from Fiat at the moment. It is not excluded that the car may become part of the negotiation between Stellantis and the Italian government to increase car production in Italy to over 1 million units per year. There is also talk of Betim in Brazil and Kenitra in Morocco. Finally, it’s worth noting that according to rumors, this car should give rise to a new family of Fiat cars that will stand in contrast to the 500 series, and from which the new Fiat Multipla 2025, is expected to derive. Important updates about this future model are not excluded in the coming weeks.