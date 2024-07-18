Fiat Multipla 2025: MPV coming back? Design, engines, price and release date

Fiat’s new SUV to be launched on the market next year will be the heir to the historic MPV, also known as the Fiat Giga Panda. The Multipla 2025 is positioned as the second model in the new Panda family, which was born with the official debut of the Fiat Grande Panda on July 11

Fiat Multipla 2025: the revival as a modern and affordable SUV for the historical MPV

Fiat’s historic MPV, the much-loved Multipla, is preparing to make its return to the market in a much more modern style. Indeed, it seems that the car will arrive in the form of a spacious, versatile and innovative SUV

New Multipla 2025 will be made available based on Stellantis Group’s “CMP” platform, going to share some components with the Citroën C3 Aircross and Opel Crossland. Its design, is supposed to maintain the focus on the lines of the original Multipla, obviously presenting itself with a more modern and more aerodynamic style. Distinguishing the new model should be its ground clearance, which will be increased precisely to identify itself as a true SUV. Its dimensions will be rather generous, approaching very close to 4.4 meters in length, all in order to provide a very spacious interior but also a capacious luggage compartment. New Fiat Multipla 2025 will certainly place high on the list of needs of families who want to move in a versatile and spacious way. It positions itself as a direct rival to the Dacia Duster in the C segment of the market, offering a viable alternative to those looking for a spacious, versatile and affordable SUV. While not a “made in Italy” like the 500, the Multipla 2025 represents the brand’s new course toward a more global and competitive future.

Coming soon, an SUV Multipla for everyone, with different engines and at an unbeatable price

Regarding the Multipla 2025’s engine range, it appears, however, that they will focus particularly on features such as efficiency and variety, making sure to offer different options to customers by satisfying all kinds of needs, always providing a quality product. Therefore, state-of-the-art gasoline and diesel engines will be available, paired with manual or automatic transmissions, as well as hybrid and electric versions. Specifically, 100- and 136-horsepower plug-in hybrid engines, which have already been used on other Stellantis models, and a 113-horsepower all-electric motor have been hypothesized.

While as for the basic cost of the new Fiat Multipla 2025, it should start at around 25,000 euros for the hybrid version and around 30,000 euros for the electric. It is scheduled to debut on the automotive market in late 2025, although there could be a possible official unveiling as early as the fall of this year. With its wide choice of engines and power supplies, the new Multipla is sure to be an excellent choice for all those who will be looking for a practical, efficient, and above all affordable SUV. To conclude, production of the Multipla 2025 will take place at the Stellantis plant in Kenitra, Morocco.