Fiat maintains market leadership in Brazil as Strada achieves record sales in October

Fiat strengthens its leadership in Brazil, confirming itself as the country’s best-selling brand in October 2025. With 50,651 registrations, the Italian automaker outpaced its closest competitor by more than 8,600 units, reinforcing its dominant position in the national market.

Fiat dominates the Brazilian market: the best-selling brand in October

The undisputed star of the month was the Fiat Strada, which, with 14,040 units sold, remained Brazil’s top-selling vehicle across all categories, cars and pickups alike, setting a new record and marking its best sales performance of the year. Beyond the Strada, the Fiat Argo ranked third overall in the monthly chart with 9,981 registrations and a 4% market share, while the Fiat Mobi led the A-Hatch segment with 6,279 units sold.

In the pickup segment, Fiat maintained leadership in every category: the Strada dominated among compact pickups, while the Fiat Toro led the C-Pickup segment with 5,915 units sold. The brand also topped the light commercial vehicle category, with the Fiorino leading B-Vans at 1,952 registrations (a 66.5% share) and the Scudo taking the top spot among D-Vans with 471 units and a 34.6% share. Fiat also ruled the hybrid SUV market, selling 3,938 units of the Pulse and Fastback models, capturing a 22.7% share and consolidating its position in this fast-growing segment.

“Fiat’s leadership reflects the consistency of our strategy and the trust Brazilians place in the brand,” said Federico Battaglia, Vice President of Fiat and Abarth for South America. “The success of the Strada confirms that we’re meeting real customer needs, combining innovation, quality, and toughness in a vehicle built for both work and everyday life.”

Fiat also maintained its leadership in the year-to-date results. Between January and October, the brand registered 435,293 vehicles, holding an advantage of more than 85,000 units over the second-place competitor. During the same period, the Strada remained the best-selling vehicle overall with 115,346 registrations, followed by the Argo in third with 83,994, and the Mobi in eighth with 59,393.

In the hybrid SUV segment, Fiat continued to lead year-to-date with 36,197 registrations and a 26.7% market share for the Pulse and Fastback models. With these results, Fiat confirms its dominance in the Brazilian market and solidifies its role as one of Stellantis’ key strategic pillars in South America, thanks to a lineup that combines strong sales volumes, versatility, and a deep connection with local customer needs.