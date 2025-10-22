New Fiat Fastback: the successor will keep its ‘value for money’ philosophy

As recently anticipated, the Fiat Tipo is preparing to exit the stage: its production will end definitively in June 2026, as confirmed by Tofaş CEO Cengiz Elordu during an interview with Turkish channel CNBC-e. But the most interesting news concerns the future of the Bursa plant, which will certainly not remain idle. In place of the Tipo will arrive a new model, not a direct evolution of it, but an unprecedented project: a new generation SUV or crossover, which many observers identify as the future Fiat Fastback.

Although at the moment there is no official confirmation from the Stellantis group, Elordu clarified that the Tipo’s successor will no longer be a sedan or compact, but a raised vehicle, in line with current market preferences. Everything suggests that production will remain in Turkey, where collaboration with Tofaş and Koç Holding continues to represent a strategic pillar for Stellantis. It should be remembered, however, that in the past there was talk of Morocco as the designated site for the new Fastback, while a commercial vehicle was hypothesized for Bursa. Recent statements, therefore, suggest a possible change of course in Fiat’s industrial plans, unless it is a different model from both the Fastback and the future Grizzly.

Whatever the chosen name, the new car that will take the Tipo’s place will maintain the “value for money” philosophy, a strong point that has allowed the Italian compact to reach over 700,000 units produced in ten years. The goal is to replace a solid and popular model with a more modern, competitive and global SUV, capable of interpreting the new market needs and guaranteeing the Bursa plant a stable production future.

The Fiat Tipo’s replacement is expected between 2026 and 2027, and will mark a strategic turning point for Fiat, which will definitively abandon the traditional sedan segment to focus on a range of accessible, technological SUVs with distinctive style. All details will probably be made official with the brand’s new industrial plan, expected in the middle of next year.