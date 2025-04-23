Jeep is the official SUV at 2025 Agrishow

The Agrishow fair in Brazil is coming, and Jeep will be at the fair celebrating 10 years of production in Brazil. Renegade Willys, Compass and Commander Blackhawk, Commander 2.2, Gladiator and Wrangler Compass Longitude and the Grand Cherokee 4xe Jeep models featured at the 2025 Agrishow

Visitors will be able to test the full capabilities of Jeep models, including the domestic range that offers a 5-year warranty. The brand’s visual identity at the show celebrates 10 years of Jeep production in Brazil The event takes place from April 28 to May 2 in Ribeirão Preto (SP)

30th edition of Agrishow: Jeep is the official SUV of the 2025 trade show

Jeep, a brand synonymous with freedom, authenticity and adventure, is the official SUV of the 30th edition of Agrishow, Brazil’s largest agricultural fair, taking place April 28-May 2 in Ribeirão Preto (SP). For those unfamiliar, this, the Agrishow, in fact is one of the largest agricultural fairs in the world and the largest agricultural fair in Brazil. The fair will bring together more than 800 exhibiting brands, including national and international companies.

During the show, visitors will be able to test all the performance and power of the Renegade Willys, Compass and Commander Blackhawk, Commander 2.2 models, which recently received a new 200-hp turbodiesel engine, as well as the iconic Gladiator and Wrangler models, which express and enhance the Jeep spirit with maximum off-road capability, and will also be available for test drives.

Also featured are the Compass Longitude and the Grand Cherokee 4xe

In addition to the models available for test drives, the brand will also bring to Agrishow the Compass Longitude and the Grand Cherokee 4xe, which combine durability, performance and versatility: qualities ideal for everyday use in the fields and for those seeking superior performance in any terrain. It is worth mentioning that rural producers and businesses attending the show will have special discounts on the purchase of a zero-mile Jeep.

The brand’s visual identity at the event alludes to 10 years of Jeep production in Brazil and complements the various actions that will celebrate this important milestone in the coming months. Since 2015, with products manufactured in Goiana, Pernambuco, Jeep has revolutionized the domestic market, becoming a protagonist and reference point in the SUV segment. All domestic models have a 5-year warranty.

To celebrate the anniversary, Jeep has launched a special campaign that focuses on the unbreakable bond between the brand, nature, and the Brazilian soul. The protagonist of the commercial is Mother Nature herself, who addresses viewers with an affectionate and powerful tone, explaining why she created every corner of Brazil. From endless beaches to crystal-clear waterfalls, from muddy trails to breathtaking landscapes, everything was conceived, according to the narrator, to be experienced aboard a Jeep.

During the event, Jeep fans will also be able to purchase Jeep Gear products and literally wear the T-shirt of the brand that has a huge tradition and history in the Brazilian and global automotive industry.

Agrishow, Brazil’s largest fair

