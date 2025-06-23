Fiat is failing in Europe despite being Stellantis’ top-selling brand

Under the Stellantis umbrella there are 14 brands, and among these, one continues to excel in sales volumes: Fiat. With over 1.2 million vehicles sold in 2024, 1.35 million in 2023, and similar performance in 2022, the Italian brand confirms itself as the group’s absolute leader in units sold. Behind these apparently solid numbers lies a concerning fragility. What keeps the statistics afloat is, in fact, the Latin American market. More than 60% of Fiat sales come exclusively from Brazil and Argentina. Without the support of these nations, the automaker would lose much of its strategic weight within the group.

Fiat dominates Stellantis sales but can’t sell cars in Europe anymore

In 2025, moreover, growth in Latin America continues to be significant. In Brazil, sales increased by 21% compared to 2023 and 9% compared to 2024, while Argentina records a surprising +85% year-on-year. In the first five months of the year, 199,597 Fiats were registered in Brazil and 35,131 in Argentina, thanks to a range well-calibrated to local needs. Models like Mobi, Argo, Cronos, Pulse, Fastback, Titano, Toro, and Strada cover every segment, from city cars to pickups. Added to this are more sophisticated offerings like the 500e and Abarth sport versions.

The situation changes drastically when looking at Europe, where Fiat is losing ground. In Italy, sales are down 9%, while in key markets like Germany (-50%), France (-54%), Spain (-43%), and the United Kingdom (-29%), there’s a real collapse.

The causes might be found in a strategy too heavily focused on electric, which saw everything bet on the 500e, a model whose appeal quickly faded in 2024. The new Fiat 600, initially offered only in full electric version, began finding an audience only after launching the hybrid variant. Even the much-awaited Grande Panda struggles to take off due to production problems. For example, in May 2025, only 40 Panda units were sold in Germany, along with 627 Fiat 600s and 581 Fiat 500es. In Italy, almost all registered Fiats are still old Pandas.

Apparently, Fiat’s global decline in the first five months of 2025 is modest (-3%), but excluding Brazil and Argentina, the figure plunges to a worrying -66%. A drastic decline that cannot be ignored. Stellantis‘ new CEO will need to relaunch the Fiat brand in Europe, as well as in the United States, where it’s practically non-existent. In this market, in fact, the only car from the brand currently available is the Fiat 500e, which however isn’t achieving the hoped-for results.