Fiat in Brazil carries out 4th edition of campaign that has collected more than 284 tons of food

Since its creation, the “A paixão alimenta” campaign has collected more than 284 tons of food. Donations can be made at more than 508 dealerships in Brazil

Fourth edition of “A paixão alimenta” by Fiat in Brazil to collect food

Fiat has reached the fourth edition of the “A paixão alimenta” (Passion Feeds) campaign that aims to collect food to help people facing food insecurity in Brazil. According to information from the United Nations (UN), 8.4 million Brazilians suffered from hunger between 2021 and 2023.

Starting December 13, non-perishable food donations can be made at any Fiat dealership in Brazil. On December 14 and 15, donations can also be delivered at the Abarth Racer’s Academy, which will be held in Porto Alegre (RS).

More than 284 tons of food distributed to more than 120,000 vulnerable people in Brazil

Since its creation, “A paixão alimenta” (Passion Feeds) has collected more than 284 tons of food, which has been distributed to more than 120,000 people in vulnerable situations across the country.

“Fiat is committed to the well-being and quality of life of Brazilians. The ‘A Paixão Alimenta’ campaign reflects our mission to always stand by society. This year we remain steadfast in the fight against hunger, a reality that unfortunately still affects millions of people in Brazil. Our expectation is to beat the fundraising record of the last edition of the campaign,” comments Alexandre Aquino, Fiat vice president for South America.

Campaign carried out in collaboration with the Mesa Brasil Sesc program

The campaign is carried out in collaboration with the Mesa Brasil Sesc program, a national network of food banks run by the Sesc (Social Service of Commerce) that works against hunger and waste, and is part of the social pillar of Fiat Comunità, a project that since 2021 has been using the strength of the brand to promote social issues important to society.