Fiat in 2023 leader in Brazil for the third consecutive year

For the third consecutive year, Fiat and its Strada pickup have secured the market leadership in Brazil at the close of 2023. During the year, the brand achieved a 21.8% market share with 475,443 vehicles registered, outperforming the runner-up by over 128,000 vehicles. Strada alone accounted for 120,600 units sold and a 5.5% market share. Continuously in the top 10 of the year’s best-selling vehicles, the Mobi also ranked sixth with 73,432 vehicles registered (3.4% market share), and the Argo eighth with 66,719 units (3.1% market share).

Fiat dominates in Brazil for the third year running

In 2023, Fiat also secured the leadership in the Hatch category with 140,261 units and a 22.6% segment share, Pickup with 171,915 vehicles and a 42.6% category share, and Van with 26,250 vehicles registered and a 44.5% segment share. It’s worth noting that in these last categories, Fiat has been the absolute number one since July 2012. In the SUV category, the brand recorded 86,219 units sold in the year, marking a significant 43% growth (25,802 vehicles) compared to 2022.

Referring to the last month of the year, Fiat also ranked first in December with a 19.7% market share and 46,808 vehicles registered. Two models made it into the top 10: the Strada pickup with 10,573 units registered and Mobi with 7,395 vehicles sold. In December, Fiat led the pickup category with 15,281 units registered, accounting for 36.1% of the overall category, with Strada claiming 66.7% of the B-pickup market and Toro 42% of the C-pickup market, both leading their respective segments.

In the Van sector too, the brand was first in sales, with 4,708 vehicles and a 53.5% segment share. Fiorino has been the category leader for ten years (since December 2013), with 3,485 units registered (88.3% share in B-Vans). The December Scudo also took the gold medal in the D-Van category with 261 units registered and a 25% segment share.

Fiat‘s sports division, Abarth, which returned to Brazil in 2022 with the brand’s first Scorpion SUV, also has reasons to celebrate. The recently launched Abarth Fastback was the top-selling sports car in December in Brazil with 342 vehicles sold (64 more than the runner-up, approximately 23% more). Throughout the year, 509 units of the SUV coupe were produced (remembering that the model was launched in the last quarter of the year: October 26). The Pulse Abarth also stood out in 2023, securing the top spot among sports cars with 2,566 units registered.

“Fiat’s last year was once again outstanding. We sold 45,000 more cars compared to 2022 and maintained an optimal level of around 22% market share, in addition to the market leadership of Fiat, Abarth, and Strada, which had the important novelty this year of starting to include the turbo engine in the range. We also celebrate our first place in important segments and significant SUV growth compared to 2022. We reached the half-million vehicles produced milestone by Argo and Mobi in Betim (MG), and Toro in Goiana (PE). Lastly, we received over 30 awards. All these factors demonstrate that we are making the best choices by always innovating, understanding customer desires, and with the great partnership of the dealer network. And important news is coming in 2024,” states Herlander Zola, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations of Stellantis in Brazil and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) for South America.