Fiat Strada was the best-selling vehicle in Brazil in 2023

The Fiat Strada was the best-selling new vehicle in Brazil in 2023, according to Fenabrave. The country saw sales of 120,600 units of the pickup. Fiat’s model has topped the list since 2021, when it became the year’s best-selling vehicle for the first time, overtaking the Chevrolet Onix, which had led for six consecutive years.

Fiat Strada continues as Brazil’s best-selling car in 2023, marking the third consecutive year that the pickup leads the market

In 2022, the pickup also finished the year in the lead, with 112,456 units registered. A notable change in Brazil for 2023 is the Volkswagen Polo‘s rise to second place. The brand’s new entry model, following the discontinuation of the Gol, registered 111,242 units in 2023. The Chevrolet Onix ranked third, with 102,043 units.

These data were published on Thursday, January 4, by Fenabrave. Total vehicle registrations in the country increased by 9.7 percent in 2023, boosted by the federal government’s mid-year discount program. Apart from Fiat Strada‘s top position, Fiat leads in vehicle registrations among automakers, with a 21.82 percent share of the car and light commercial vehicle market. Volkswagen follows with 15.83 percent.

Among the top 10 best-selling cars in Brazil in 2023, besides Fiat Strada, there are two other models from the leading Italian automaker. The Fiat Mobi city car, with 73,428 units registered, ranked sixth, and the Fiat Argo compact sedan, with 66,717 units, ranked eighth in the overall standings. Thus, for Fiat, the year 2023, which has just ended, was confirmed as an exceptionally good year.