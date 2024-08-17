Stellantis presents in Brazil the new Citroën Jumpy, Fiat Scudo and Peugeot Expert 2025

Stellantis simultaneously presents the 2025 line of the new Citroën Jumpy, Fiat Scudo, and Peugeot Expert, which arrive with a renewed look and versatility to serve the most diverse types of businesses and customers. The vehicles have undergone extensive renovation, bringing more safety, technology, efficiency, and all the accessibility that consumers seek.

Stellantis presents its three-model range with a refreshed look that emphasizes both utility and modern design elements

The new Citroën Jumpy, Fiat Scudo, and Peugeot Expert now adopt the new visual identity of their brands. The vehicles are equipped with new front bumpers, redesigned headlights, and a redesigned radiator grille. The robust 16-inch stamped steel wheels receive new plastic covers, while the rear adopts a new logo applied to the double doors that open up to 180º.

Inside the cabin of Stellantis’ new commercial vehicles, the changes continue, with a fully updated digital dashboard. The new steering wheel, now with electric assistance, has been designed with the driver’s ergonomics in mind, with particular attention to driving comfort and ease of response. It contains controls for the audio system, speed limiter, and cruise control, exclusive to the segment. The instrument panel is now fully digital and customizable, and can display different information depending on the driver’s needs.

The central console adopts repositioned air conditioning vents to optimize cabin cooling for up to three people, with a new compartment above the gear shift to store objects of different sizes. At the top is the car radio with a 5-inch touch screen, Bluetooth connection, and USB connector for cell phone charging and data transfer. Developed to meet different needs, the cabin is equipped with compartments that, together, total more than 41 liters of useful storage volume, including a large storage compartment under the passenger seat.

The ease of maneuvering, already recognized by its customers, has been expanded with the addition of a new steering wheel with electric assistance and standard rear parking sensors. The list of equipment for Stellantis vehicles also includes stability and traction control with hill start assist and reverse maneuvering, power windows, twilight and rain sensors, daytime running lights (DRL) and fog lights, in addition to front airbags.

Stellantis’ connectivity system is one of the new utilities, with an exclusive fleet management and monitoring tool. Connect Fleet (Citroën), My Peugeot Pro (Peugeot), and Connect////Me | Fleet Management (Fiat), manage fleets through an application where the customer can remotely monitor various vehicle parameters, such as mileage traveled, position and departure alerts, tracking, and speed.

With this information, the operator can generate various reports, which can also include telemetry, allowing careful monitoring of the fleet, optimizing and reducing operating costs. The tracking system also allows the creation of electronic fences, with automatic alerts when the vehicle leaves the predetermined perimeter. Additionally, the system offers the possibility of vehicle recovery in case of theft.

Stellantis’ new vans maintain all the performance that has made them protagonists in the segment. They are equipped with the efficient 1.5 HDi turbodiesel engine with 120 HP and 30.6 kgfm, capable of handling the most diverse types of scenarios, whether urban or highway. The torque delivery over a wide range of speeds is favored by a six-speed gearbox with precise shifts and a lever close to the driver.

The monocoque architecture of Stellantis’ modern EMP2 platform adds rigidity, robustness, and comfort, with independent suspension on all four wheels. The new Jumpy, Scudo, and Expert can transport almost 1.5 tons of weight, with a 6.1 m³ volume cargo area and easy access through a wide sliding side door and two rear doors with 180º opening.

The gross vehicle weight of 3,212 kg, in the cargo version, allows any driver qualified in category B, the same as passenger cars, to drive the new Citroën Jumpy, Fiat Scudo, and Peugeot Expert from Stellantis. Moreover, they are not affected by the restrictions on heavy vehicle traffic present in large centers. These characteristics are added to the compact body, 2.01 m wide (with folded mirrors) and 1.97 m high, which allows entry into underground garages and other places inaccessible to larger vehicles.

Furthermore, Stellantis’ new commercial vehicles arrive with even more safety, robustness, and reliability, characterized by a new door structure, new side rails, and structural reinforcements applied to the bodywork. The new Scudo, Jumpy, and Expert are the vehicles on the Brazilian market that offer the highest number of factory-recommended configurations, which are carried out together with selected partners certified by Stellantis, in addition to strictly following a global work methodology.

Stellantis models can be transformed into 7+1 seat passenger vehicles, 10+1 seat minibuses, ambulances, refrigerated vehicles, logistics services, mobile workshops, transport for people with special needs, and even motorhomes, further reinforcing the DNA of integration and customization according to every need and activity.