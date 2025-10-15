Fiat: here’s what the pickup designed to dominate global markets could look like

As anticipated in recent weeks, Fiat will launch, over the next few years, a new pickup designed to challenge competitors like Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux. This model, which will be part of the new Panda family, will take over the legacy of the Fiat Strada, currently sold only in South America, where it dominates the market. The new generation, in fact, has been designed to also conquer Europe and other international markets, like the other models in the range, after all.

Next-gen Fiat Strada pickup targets Europe and global markets with 2027 launch

According to the latest previews, the new Fiat Strada will be just under 4.4 meters long, dimensions that will keep it in the compact pickup segment, but with a completely renewed design consistent with the new Panda family’s stylistic language. The front will in fact take up the lines of the Grande Panda, with a robust but modern look, while the rear will obviously be dominated by the bed.

Inside, the cabin will share much of the stylistic and technological solutions of the Grande Panda, with rational materials, an intuitive layout and essential digital instrumentation. The model will be based on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform, the same already used for the B-SUV and for the future Grizzly and Fastback.

The debut of the new Fiat Strada is scheduled for 2027, completing the brand’s global expansion strategy. Before its arrival, Fiat will launch two fundamental models for the international range: the Fastback is expected in June 2026, while the Grizzly is scheduled for October of the same year.

Regarding production, in South America the designated location remains the Stellantis plant in Betim, Brazil, where the current generation is also born. In Europe, however, the choice of plant is still under discussion: among the main options are Serbia, where the Grande Panda will be produced, Morocco and Algeria, two rapidly growing production hubs within the group.

Meanwhile, digital creator Kleber Silva has created a render that offers his interpretation of the model and features squared lines and a visual imprint that combines the utilitarian soul of the pickup with Fiat’s new visual identity. The new Fiat Strada is therefore preparing to become a global model, with the goal of replicating in other markets the great success achieved in South America.