Fiat Strada set for European launch in 2028 to challenge Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux

By 2026, Fiat will have three new global models designed to cover key segments with practical and affordable vehicles. The “Panda family” will expand year by year, following the philosophy introduced with the Grande Panda. Alongside the models already confirmed and expected in the coming months, Fiat is also planning a compact pickup: the new Fiat Strada. Currently sold only in South America, the next generation is set to arrive in Europe in 2028, with the goal of competing against established players like the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux.

Fiat Strada to debut in Europe by 2028 as affordable pickup rival to Ranger and Hilux

The new Strada will be built on the Smart Car platform, the same architecture underpinning the Grande Panda. It will measure around 4.4 meters in length, adopt pixel-style headlights inspired by Fiat’s B-SUV, and carry over the same minimalist, modular interior approach, with shared components to keep costs down.

In South America, where it’s already a strong performer, the Strada is a proven success. In Europe, however, it will face tougher competition. The Ford Ranger, for example, starts at about €33,000 and was the continent’s best-selling pickup in 2024 with 60,400 units. The Toyota Hilux, priced similarly, followed with 38,331 registrations that same year.

Fiat, however, is aiming for a more accessible positioning. Much like the Grande Panda, the Strada is expected to launch at around €20,000–25,000 for entry-level versions, with slightly higher prices for double-cab models. If an electric variant is added, pricing is estimated at roughly €30,000.

With such a strategy, the Strada could pose a serious threat to its rivals in Europe, potentially challenging the Ford Ranger’s dominance. More details are expected by early 2026, when Stellantis will present its new industrial plan.