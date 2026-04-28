Fiat heads to Agrishow 2026 with 22 models

Fiat will serve as the official pickup brand of Agrishow for the second consecutive year. The event, Brazil’s leading agricultural trade fair, will take place from April 27 to May 1 in Ribeirão Preto, in the state of São Paulo. For the 31st edition of the show, the Italian automaker will bring 22 vehicles to a large stand, covering its entire Brazilian lineup, from pickups and commercial vehicles to its latest SUVs.

Fiat returns to Agrishow with a 22-model lineup

The Fiat Strada will sit at the center of the display. The model has led pickup sales in Brazil for five consecutive years and also topped the segment in the South American market in 2025. Fiat will showcase the Strada in Freedom Double Cab, Endurance Plus Cab, Volcano, Ultra and Ranch versions. Alongside the Strada, the brand will present the Toro in Freedom, Volcano, Ultra and Ranch trims, as well as the Titano in Ranch and Volcano configurations. This lineup covers everything from daily transport to heavier professional use. Fiat will also display a Titano customized with Mopar accessories to show how customers can configure the pickup for specific agricultural needs.

The brand’s presence will also extend to the Professional range, which includes the Fiorino, Scudo and Ducato. These three models target companies with different sizes and logistics requirements. The stand will also feature the Pulse and Fastback SUVs in Abarth and MHEV versions, together with the Fastback Limited Edition, as Fiat aims to highlight the technological and performance side of its Brazilian offering.

During the fair, visitors will be able to test the Strada, Toro and Titano on off-road routes created for the event by registering directly at the stand. Fiat will also present the connectivity services integrated into its models, the Fiat Subscription program and financing options through Finame, while the Fiat Wear store will offer a selection of official brand accessories. Fiat’s participation in Agrishow confirms the strategic importance of Brazilian agribusiness for the brand, which continues to achieve sales volumes and pickup-segment penetration in the country that would be difficult to replicate in other markets.