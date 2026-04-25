Jeep debuts the new 2027 Renegade and Commander during Agrishow 2026

Jeep will bring the new model-year 2027 Renegade and Commander to Agrishow, Brazil’s most important agricultural fair, scheduled from April 27 to May 1 in Ribeirão Preto, in the state of São Paulo. Both models will arrive at the event with meaningful updates, starting with the introduction of Stellantis’ new 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, a major addition to Jeep’s Brazilian lineup.

Jeep will unveil the new 2027 Renegade and Commander at Agrishow 2026

The Jeep Renegade will appear with revised styling and a fully redesigned cabin, pairing light electrification with two elements that remain central to the model’s identity, an engine considered among the strongest in its class and 4×4 all-wheel drive. The Commander follows the same update path, also adopting the 48-volt mild-hybrid system while confirming its position among the best-selling large SUVs in the country, where it continues to perform well thanks to a mix of comfort, technology, and off-road capability that local buyers appreciate.

Beyond the static display, Jeep will also offer test drives with some of the brand’s most representative models, including the Wrangler, Compass, and the updated Renegade and Commander themselves. One of the most eye-catching vehicles on display will be the Renegade Mopar XT, developed together with the Stellantis Design Center and Mopar, with a series of upgrades aimed at strengthening the model’s off-road character. The suspension rises by 2 inches thanks to recalibrated dampers, the wheels wear a satin-black finish, the tires are Yokohama Geolandar A/Ts, and 20 mm wheel spacers with adapted track widths help preserve stability despite the extra height.

For Jeep, the Ribeirão Preto show has long been an important event for strengthening its connection with the Brazilian public, a market where the brand has a strong presence and where rural and agricultural customers still play a meaningful role in sales.