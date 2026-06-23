Chrysler could finally launch its first truly new vehicle in 10 years

Chrysler is approaching what could become one of the most delicate moments in its recent history, not so much because of the characteristics of the upcoming model, but because of the symbolic and industrial weight it carries. The American brand has not launched a truly new vehicle in almost a decade, since the 2017 model year Pacifica debuted in 2016 as a completely redesigned minivan. Since then, the line-up has only seen updates, derivative versions and discontinued models, without any all-new project expanding the range.

Chrysler’s next crossover may end a decade-long product drought

The current situation reflects years of gradual downsizing. The 300, long a symbol of Chrysler’s more elegant and muscular side, ended production at the end of 2023 without receiving a direct successor. The Voyager, meanwhile, does not represent a standalone model in the strictest sense, as it serves as a more accessible version of the same Pacifica. With the arrival of the 2027 Pacifica, Chrysler removed the Voyager in favour of the LX version. The brand now finds itself with a range focused almost entirely on the minivan segment, an unusual condition for a name that once occupied very different areas of the American car industry.

This explains the high expectations surrounding the future crossover. Stellantis has already shown the model in one of its videos, and several media outlets have linked it to the Airflow name. It should target an accessible area of the North American market, probably with both combustion and electrified powertrains, and with a more pragmatic commercial approach than the original concept suggested.

The decision to focus on a crossover rather than a new sedan like the 300 reflects a realistic reading of market dynamics. SUVs and crossovers continue to dominate sales in the United States, while traditional sedans occupy an increasingly marginal space. For a brand that needs to rebuild volumes, dealership presence and recognition among a broad audience, starting from a high-demand segment makes more sense than chasing the appeal of an iconic but niche model.

If Chrysler respects the expected timing, this crossover will become the brand’s most significant launch since the Pacifica, ending a ten-year product gap. After a phase in which Chrysler looked increasingly marginal within Stellantis, to the point that some observers speculated about a closure or sale, the arrival of an all-new vehicle would send a concrete signal of change.

The stakes, however, remain high. After such a long period without real new products, Chrysler cannot afford a weak model. The next crossover will not simply add another nameplate to the range. It will serve as a real stress test for a historic brand that must prove it still has a reason to exist.