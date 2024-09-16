Fiat Grande Panda: unseen electric version spotted

To date, several versions of the Fiat Grande Panda have been spotted, the new B-SUV from the Italian brand that could make its debut in the United States, where Stellantis is currently struggling to grow. What is believed to be the electric version, the top of the range of the Grande Panda, has been spotted with some never-before-seen details.

Fiat Grande Panda, a new electric version spotted: here’s the difference from the others

Until now, we had seen several versions of the B-SUV with the Panda lettering on the sides, but engraved and in the same color as the bodywork. The electric version of the vehicle in the photo instead shows the lettering in relief and contrasting with the body color, making this detail very evident. Moreover, it seems that the lettering has been filled with bump-resistant material, following the style of the Citroen C4 Cactus. However, it’s difficult to be certain from the captured image.

This detail could be part of an optional extra or, at most, a special version of the B-SUV. To find out, we’ll have to wait for the brand to make the configurator available with related details and prices. We remind you that the Fiat Grande Panda will arrive on the market in both electric and hybrid versions. Prices should start from about 19,000 euros (about 21,150 USD) for the hybrid version and go up to 25,000 euros (about 27,800 USD) for the electric one.

At the moment, there are still no details on the battery and, consequently, on the range of the electric version. However, it should have the same features as the Citroen e-C3. If so, the range should be around 320 km on a single charge. The new Fiat B-SUV, which is based on the Smart Car platform, the same used for the future Multipla, will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Kragujevac, Serbia. We just have to wait for further news on this model.