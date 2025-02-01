Fiat Grande Panda: CEO’s goal is to achieve “global success”

2024 proved to be a year of great achievements for Fiat, with the small Fiat Strada pickup becoming the brand’s best-selling model, recording 144,000 registered units, primarily in its reference market, Brazil. The Panda followed closely behind, exceeding 122,000 sales, with 99,000 of those in Italy alone.

The Italian brand thus consolidated its leadership in Brazil, Italy, and Turkey, adapting its range to the specific needs of each region. In 2024, South America remained Fiat‘s strongest market, with a total volume of over 581,000 vehicles sold, while Europe reached 442,000 units. Now, it’s time to establish the ambitious global Fiat project for the Grande Panda.

Fiat Grande Panda will be a global success, according to CEO

The new model set to renew the historic city car will be built on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform, initially conceived for emerging markets like India. Although CEO Olivier Francois hasn’t released precise sales expectations, the goal is clear: to transform the Grande Panda into a global success.

The brand’s European sales experienced a slight contraction in 2024, due to the phasing out of the combustion engine version of the Fiat 500. However, its future hybrid evolution, based on the electric 500e platform, is expected next year. Meanwhile, the Grande Panda could represent the perfect solution to fill this gap in the city car segment.

The first deliveries of the Fiat Grande Panda will begin in March 2025 in Europe, with two variants available: full electric and mild hybrid gasoline. For right-hand drive markets, such as the United Kingdom and Ireland, deliveries will start in summer 2025. Production will also extend to Brazil, where the Grande Panda will replace the Fiat Argo, which has been on the market since 2017. Additionally, Stellantis is considering opening a third production facility in Africa, with possible choices between Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, or South Africa.