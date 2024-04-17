Alfa Romeo Milano is a name haunted by failure

Alfa Romeo Milano has been renamed Junior, a decision that was made official in recent days following controversy surrounding its name. The Italian government had declared the car “illegal” because it bore the name of an Italian city, while the model is actually produced at the Stellantis plant in Tychy, Poland. This, according to an Italian law, is illegal as it is not a true “Made in Italy” product, as one might assume from the name.

Alfa Romeo Milano becomes Junior, but it’s not the first time the brand has changed the names of its models

The Italian automaker has therefore decided to avoid any problems by preventing further friction with the Italian government. Immediately after the launch of the B-SUV, Minister Urso criticized the decision to produce the Milano in Poland, alluding to a possible violation of the law on “Italian sounding” products, i.e. products that have an Italian name but are actually produced outside the country.

Alfa Romeo and Stellantis executives must have given it serious thought, and after just 5 days from the official presentation they have decided to change the name of their car. Something similar had happened with another Alfa Romeo that was also going to be called Milano. When the Giulietta was launched, which could also return soon, it was initially decided to call the hatchback by the proper name of Milano. This was the official name of Project 940 and the car was almost marketed with that name and there are photos circulating of the Giulietta named as Milano.

Alfa Romeo 75 Milano

At the end of 2009, however, when the official photos were released to the press, the name Milano had disappeared, replaced by the name Giulietta. But in this case there was no controversy with the government. Alfa Romeo decided to call its car Giulietta, reprising the name already used previously for the Giulietta of 1955 and 22 years later for that of 1977. Finally, the name Milano was also used for a third Alfa Romeo, the model 75, which for the US market was precisely named “Milano”: will this be the last time this name will be used?