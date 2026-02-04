Fiat Grande Panda Abarth takes shape in a video: here’s how it could look

A Fiat Grande Panda Abarth could arrive over the next few years, although nothing is certain at this stage. Abarth’s own future remains unclear, with rumors suggesting the brand could lose its status as a standalone marque and return to being a Fiat sub-brand. More clarity will arrive on May 21, when Antonio Filosa presents Stellantis’ new industrial plan. Recent statements suggest the group will not sacrifice any brands, but questions remain about how Stellantis will manage them going forward and which models it plans to launch.

Fiat Grande Panda Abarth could revive the brand’s sporty spirit

In the meantime, a render has appeared on the Mahboub1 YouTube channel, imagining what a Grande Panda wearing the Abarth badge could look like. The design immediately stands out, thanks to a front end that features a closed grille typical of electrified vehicles, paired with squared LED headlights that give the car a modern look. The sculpted bumper incorporates large air intakes that emphasize sportiness, while the sides show pronounced wheel arches and large wheels typical of a compact crossover. At the rear, vertical LED taillights and a bold bumper blend racing heritage with contemporary design trends.

The interior follows the same philosophy, with contrasting red accents and clean surfaces designed to deliver an engaging driving feel, even in a car originally conceived for urban use.

If this model reaches the market, it likely would not rely on a fully electric powertrain. The brand has publicly admitted that focusing exclusively on electric vehicles proved to be a mistake. The choice of engine remains an open question, especially as emissions regulations continue to tighten and limit available options. A combustion engine would certainly appeal to enthusiasts and would likely deliver far stronger sales than the brand’s electric models have achieved so far. Beyond the Grande Panda Abarth, the upcoming Fastback could also receive similar treatment.