Fiat Fastback spotted again: here’s what Fiat’s sporty SUV reveals

The Fiat Fastback is entering the decisive phase of its development. The latest images show a prototype that already sits very close to its final configuration, a clear sign that the project is staying on schedule ahead of its expected 2026 debut. Fiat has not announced an official date yet, but the most credible scenario points to a launch in the second half of the year, with the Fastback set to arrive before the larger Grizzly.

Even under heavy camouflage, the test mule clearly reveals Fiat’s chosen direction. The model moves away from the idea of a simple “grown-up” Panda and embraces more substantial proportions along with a sleeker silhouette, especially at the rear. The result is a C-segment SUV with a strong fastback profile, designed to stand out within the new Panda family as the most dynamic and style-focused option.

The design language remains consistent with that introduced by the Grande Panda, but Fiat adapts it to a larger body. Taut, geometric surfaces define the exterior, while the pixel-inspired LED lighting signature strengthens the model’s visual identity even from a distance. The side profile, in particular, with its more steeply sloping rear end, signals a positioning that favors image and style over pure practicality compared to the other upcoming Panda variants.

Inside, the Fastback will not bring radical changes. Fiat appears intent on continuity, offering a modern yet straightforward layout with digital instrumentation and a well-integrated infotainment system, without resorting to eccentric solutions. The Fastback will also play a strategic role within the lineup. It will stand as the sportiest version of the Panda family and could serve as the foundation for more aggressive interpretations in the future, including a potential Abarth-branded variant.

From a technical standpoint, the model will feature a multi-energy approach, with electric, hybrid, and internal combustion versions, in line with Fiat’s global strategy. More concrete details could emerge in May, when Stellantis presents its new industrial plan, which should also shed light on this model and others still to come.