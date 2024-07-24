Fiat Grande Panda 2024: first white body shot – a look at pictures

After its official unveiling on July 11 in Turin, the new Fiat Grande Panda is shown for the first time on the road in an intriguing white camouflage. The photos, released by Gabetz Spy Unit, have attracted curiosity and doubts.

Under the camouflage, the new generation of the Italians’ most beloved citycar

The first images of the new Fiat Grande Panda in white color have been made public, capturing the new generation of one of the most beloved Italian citycars. As we already know, the car was presented recently, to be precise and officially on July 11 in Turin. However, now the Panda is shown in a white “camouflage” version, greatly fueling the curiosity of lovers.

Pictures currently circulating on the web, posted by Walter Vayr of Gabetz Spy Unit, clearly show the car parked in a yard in the company of other vehicles that are also camouflaged. Presently, this camouflaged looking appearance of the car as seen by the photos leaves leaves it open to various hypotheses. The exact location in which the photos were taken is still a mystery, but it is assumed that the car was spotted in Italy. Confidence that the shots occurred in Italy is not entirely concrete given that production of the new Grande Panda will take place at the Stellantis plant in Kragujevac, Serbia, where until recently the Fiat 500L was also assembled.

Panda: white, timeless classic

White, in keeping with the great tradition for the Panda, could certainly become one of the model’s most popular colors, tracing the established tradition that has seen this hue starring in past generations. And let’s remember that white bodywork has been one of the most popular colors for the Panda over the years, winning great favor with the public, and there is no reason to believe it will be any different for the new version.

It currently looks camouflaged from the photos, leaving the door open to various hypotheses. For it could be a pre-series prototype or a special version yet to be officially unveiled to the public.

What is certain at present is that the new Grande Panda will obviously be based on the Stellantis Group’s Small platform and will be available on the market in two variants. A hybrid with a price starting at just under 19,000 euros and also an electric one at a price that will be just under 25,000 euros. Both versions will come with a wealth of standard equipment so that customers can be assured of excellent value for money. Specifically, we know that the hybrid version will be arranged with an automatic transmission as standard, as confirmed by Fiat CEO Olivier François.

In short, the Fiat Grande Panda, as expected, generates a lot of anticipation. The small citycar, now bigger, thanks to its features and its two engine versions, will surely be a big player in the automotive market.