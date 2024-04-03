Fiat 500L ‘Popemobile’ version goes up for auction starting at $50,000

The Fiat 500L is now out of production and is no longer sold directly by the Italian brand, yet the used market is full of models with prices starting from a few thousand euros. However, the Fiat 500L we are talking about in this article could be worth up to 90,000 euros.

Fiat 500L: Popemobile goes up for auction

This particular vehicle appeared on the website of the well-known auction house RM Sotheby’s, which expects to sell it for between 45,000 and 90,000 euros. Obviously, this is an exaggerated price for a normal 500L, but the model has a special feature: it was used by Pope Francis in 2015, during a visit to the United States. The vehicle in question was used for the New York leg of the trip, obviously provided by Fiat-Chrysler. For the Pope’s travels, a comfortable but not too flashy car was needed, so it was decided to offer him a 500L equipped with all the comforts.

The vehicle is equipped with heated leather front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and a 6.5-inch Uconnect infotainment system. The model also has an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a six-speaker audio system. The “Popemobile” version of the Fiat 500L is powered by a 1.4-liter four-cylinder turbo engine that delivers 160 hp and 250 Nm of torque, with a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.

After Pope Francis’ visited to the United States, the car was used by Monsignor Robert Ritchie and even participated in a St. Patrick’s Day parade in 2016. Despite almost 10 years having passed, the car is still in perfect condition, just as it was when the Pope visited. The car has only been driven 1,244 km, which is another reason why the auction price has skyrocketed. The vehicle is currently located in Ontario, Canada, and is being sold without a reserve price.