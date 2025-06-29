Fiat gets new brand manager in Argentina

Stellantis announces that there is a new Brand Manager for the Fiat brand in Argentina

Stellantis Argentina New Fiat Brand Manager

Stellantis Argentina announces that Guido Avilés, until now Brand Manager of the DS Automobiles brand in Argentina, is the new Brand Manager of the Fiat brand in Argentina.

Avilés, a graduate in Business Administration with more than 15 years of experience in the automotive industry, has worked for several of the group’s brands, including Peugeot, Citroën and DS Automobiles, holding various responsibilities in sales and strategic marketing over the years.

In the last years of his career at Stellantis, he served as Brand Manager for DS Automobiles, leading the company to a prominent position in the premium market and driving the electrification strategy with the launch of major hybrid and electric products.

Today he replaces Martín Scrimaglia, who will face new career challenges after eight years with the company, and Guido assumes the role of Brand Manager of the Fiat brand in our country.

In his new role, Avilés will promote a vision focused on the values and goals of the Fiat brand in Argentina, taking into account the wide range of models offered in the country and leading the company’s most important launch in 2025: the new domestically produced pickup truck, the Fiat Titano.

Stellantis Automotive Hub of Córdoba production Fiat Titano

As a reminder, since the second week of May, Stellantis Automotive Hub in Córdoba has started production of the Fiat Titano pickup truck.

This initiative is part of a larger project to produce a new family of vehicles in Argentina, with the goal of transforming the Córdoba hub into a pickup production hub for export throughout the region. In this way, Stellantis strengthens its commitment to the region and reaffirms the potential of the Argentine industry, which can count on excellent suppliers and a highly skilled workforce.

The Fiat Titan is the first product of Stellantis’ new pickup hub in Córdoba, with the goal of exporting it throughout the region. It is the first pickup truck produced as part of a new family of vehicles planned in the R$2 billion investment announced for the 2025-2030 cycle. This project will generate 1,800 new jobs, 50 percent of which will be filled by women. The locally produced MultiJet 2.2 engine will also be developed, which will start equipping Stellantis models from 2027.