First official images of the Fiat Titano revealed

The moment to discover the New Fiat Titano is drawing ever closer, a D-segment pick-up set to make its debut in the Brazilian market on March 14. In a video lasting about 30 seconds, Fiat unveiled for the first time the robustness of the vehicle’s exterior design.

The Fiat Titano, hitting the market on March 14, is revealed in the first official images

The pick-up’s functional and sophisticated interiors, shown in the second teaser, reappear in images from different angles, bringing with them all the comfort and technology that will be available at launch. The front grille lines and the Fiat badge now seamlessly integrate with the daytime LED lights and fog lights that make up the front design of the New Fiat Titano.

On the side, the chrome door handles and mirrors, as well as the alloy wheels, are prominent. Looking at the rear, the protective bars for the rear window and cargo area stand out, offering ample space, perfect for the daily life of those using a pick-up in this segment.

Finally, the New Fiat Titano’s off-road capability is reinforced, showing it will be able to traverse any terrain. This new pick-up will thus attract new customers and territories for Fiat, expanding its market share in the pick-up category, a field where it has been the absolute leader for 20 years. It’s worth noting that the countdown to the launch is active on Fiat’s website, which also includes all details and teasers revealed so far.