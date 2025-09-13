Fiat Fiorino awarded the Seal of Highest Resale Value

The model won for the eighth time in the “Cargo Van” category. Segment leader, Fiorino is even more versatile in 2025 range

Fiat Fiorino awarded “Highest Resale Value 2025” award

The Fiat Fiorino has been honored for its robustness, versatility and efficiency, reaffirming its leading position in the segment and winning the "Highest Resale Value 2025" award given by the AutoInforme agency in the "Cargo Van" category. This is the eighth time the commercial vehicle manufactured at Stellantis Automotive Center in Betim, Minas Gerais, has won in this category, earning an 18 percent rating this year.

Designed to cope with any working condition, the Fiorino has been successful since its launch, collecting more than ten consecutive years of market leadership and a trusted relationship with its consumers.

Mechanical upgrades in the 2025 model

In the 2025 model, the van strengthened its commitment to functionality, quality, economy, and safety by introducing mechanical upgrades such as a new 1.3-liter flex-fuel engine with up to 107 hp and 134 Nm of torque when fueled by ethanol, which gains 21 hp and 11.67 percent more torque while improving fuel economy by more than 14 percent. The model also gained electric steering, tire pressure monitoring (iTMPS) and an outdoor temperature sensor.

“Since its debut, the Fiat Fiorino has established itself as a benchmark in the brand’s range of commercial vehicles. Entrepreneurs and fleet owners across the country have relied on this model for years as a strategic partner in the success of their businesses. The award of the Highest Resale Value Seal reflects the positive experience the Fiorino offers its customers and reaffirms its role as a smart and profitable choice in the marketplace,” comments Alexandre Clemes, Product Marketing Director at Fiat.

The model carries a variety of cargo in a functional and comfortable way, with 18.5 liters of storage space, a cargo capacity of up to 650 kg, with 3.3 m³ of volume, doors that open up to 180 degrees, making loading easier, and an ergonomically designed interior.

About the certification

The Highest Resale Value Seal is a certification issued by AutoInforme that recognizes and rewards vehicles that have depreciated the least over time, especially at the time of resale. The award aims to guide consumers in choosing vehicles that represent a safer and more rational investment.