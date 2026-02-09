Fiat Fastback: video offers early glimpse of the final model

Fiat will introduce its next addition through a completely new model currently known as Fastback. The debut will arrive before the end of the year, with a possible reveal in summer. More precise details may come on May 21, when Antonio Filosa will present Stellantis’ new industrial plan.

Fiat Fastback brings new styling, more space and electrified engines

The project marks a strategic step for Fiat because it moves the brand into a broader and more competitive segment than the one traditionally covered by the Panda. In recent months, several sightings of the camouflaged prototype on public roads helped observers reconstruct the model’s lines with good accuracy. A recent video online shows a credible preview of the final design and confirms a styling direction aligned with Fiat’s new design language.

The visual link with the Grande Panda appears clearly at the front, where the pixel graphic theme returns. The silhouette changes significantly at the rear, where the roofline slopes more sharply and creates a more dynamic fastback profile. The rear section introduces specific solutions and keeps some references to Fiat’s new identity.

The model will measure about 4.4 meters in length and will sit in the same range as several compact SUVs from the group while offering more interior space and cargo capacity suited for family use. This positioning will make it the largest model currently planned in the Fiat lineup and will expand the brand’s reach.

Inside, the layout should follow the approach seen on recent models with a clean dashboard, digital solutions and a central infotainment display. The powertrain range should include a mild hybrid version based on the new-generation 1.2 three-cylinder engine, alongside a fully electric variant with an estimated range around 400 kilometers. A purely combustion version remains possible.

At the same time, Fiat continues work on a larger SUV currently known as Grizzly, scheduled to arrive soon after. The goal targets a stronger presence in the C-segment and greater competitiveness across international markets.