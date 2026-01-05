Fiat Fastback: the wait is almost over, new photos surface

Recent spy photos published by Walter Vayr of Gabetz Spy Unit capture the prototype of the upcoming Fiat Fastback during road testing, most likely on Italian roads. These images already reveal several key details about what is set to become Fiat’s first major launch of the year.

The new model builds directly on Fiat’s experience in the South American market. There, compact fastback-style crossovers have gained strong appeal among buyers who seek a balance between practicality and sportiness. Thanks to this success, the brand has now decided to bring the same formula to Europe. In this context, the Fastback will fill the gap left by the Fiat Tipo, which is expected to exit the lineup in the coming months.

New Fiat Fastback caught on the road: what the latest spy shots reveal

Taking a closer look at the camouflaged prototype, clear differences emerge when compared with the standard Grande Panda. While the latter features upright, boxy lines with a retro-inspired character, the Fastback instead embraces a more modern and dynamic design philosophy. Most notably, the sharply sloping roofline flows decisively toward the rear. As a result, the traditional tall tailgate makes way for a sleeker, more aerodynamic solution that gives the vehicle a noticeably sportier stance.

At the front, the Fastback further distances itself from the vintage-inspired look of its sibling. Slim headlights and a light signature integrated into the bumper define the new face. Meanwhile, the lower grille abandons squared-off patterns in favor of cleaner, horizontal elements. However, the rear undergoes the most radical transformation. Newly designed, more compact single light units appear alongside a narrower tailgate, emphasizing clean surfaces and improved aerodynamic efficiency.

From a technical perspective, the new Fiat Fastback will rely on Stellantis’ versatile Smart Car platform, which supports both combustion and electric powertrains. Consequently, buyers will be able to choose between a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine producing 109 hp and a fully electric version with a 111 hp front-mounted motor. That said, availability and configurations will vary depending on the target market.

Finally, Fiat is expected to unveil the Fastback officially in mid-2026. Nevertheless, an earlier preview in spring cannot be ruled out. In any case, the debut will mark Fiat’s return to a crucial segment of the European market.