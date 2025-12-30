Fiat Fastback: new spy photos reveal the SUV coupé during testing

The new Fiat Fastback continues its development program, as shown by the latest spy photos shared by the FCA Fan Brazil profile. Even the holiday period has not slowed testing activity for the SUV coupé, which is expected to debut next year. The model will ride on the Smart Car platform, shared with the Fiat Grande Panda and the upcoming Grizzly, positioning itself in the C-segment with a sporty and dynamic design. In South America, it will replace the current Fastback, while in Europe it will represent an entirely new addition to Fiat’s lineup.

Fiat Fastback spotted again during testing as SUV coupé nears debut

The images show a prototype that remains camouflaged but now appears close to its final configuration. At the front, the Fastback adopts Fiat’s latest design language, featuring full-LED headlights that recall those of the Grande Panda, although slimmer and more vertically stretched. The closed grille displays the familiar pixel-style pattern already seen on other Fiat models and is paired with a retro-inspired badge. Lower down, a wide central air intake and a metal skid plate emphasize the vehicle’s more rugged character.

From the side, the Fastback reveals well-balanced proportions, muscular wheel arches and traditional door handles, clearly setting it apart from related models such as the Citroën Basalt. The rear section, however, defines the SUV’s identity. The roofline flows smoothly into the tailgate, creating a pronounced coupé-style silhouette. Slim LED taillights add a modern touch, while selected versions appear to feature an integrated ducktail-style spoiler at the base of the rear window.

Inside, the Fastback marks a clear step forward compared with the Grande Panda and its cousins, the Opel Frontera and Citroën C3 Aircross. The dashboard combines a compact digital instrument cluster with a large central infotainment display, framed by leather-effect surfaces and gloss black inserts. Beneath the screen sits a row of physical controls, while the two-spoke steering wheel echoes the design seen in the Frontera. The seats feature geometric-pattern fabrics with partially integrated headrests.

On the mechanical side, the Fastback will share a wide range of petrol, hybrid and fully electric powertrains with the Grizzly. European production will take place in Kenitra, Morocco, with a market launch planned for mid-2026. In South America, however, the model is not expected to arrive before mid-2027.