Fiat Grande Panda: here’s when it will debut in Brazil

The Fiat Grande Panda is set to be a global model, destined not only for the European market but also for South America, Africa, and the Middle East. In Brazil, however, the name may change. According to the latest reports, it will replace the Fiat Argo and could even adopt its name, since the “Panda” brand is not widely recognized in that market.

Fiat Grande Panda to debut in Brazil in 2026, likely as the new Argo

Brazilian outlet Autos Segredos reports that production of the new compact will begin at the Betim plant in September 2026, with its commercial launch scheduled for October of the same year. The car will therefore be marketed as the new Fiat Argo, while maintaining a close connection with the European version of the Grande Panda.

There will, however, be some notable differences. The South American variant will stand out with specific details such as the absence of the stamped logo on the doors, changes to the rear hatch and front bumper, and a slightly revised cabin. Overall, though, the two cars will share a very similar design.

As for powertrains, the new Argo in Brazil will be offered in two variants. The entry-level option will feature the naturally aspirated Firefly 1.0, delivering 71 hp and 10 kgfm on gasoline, or 75 hp and 10.7 kgfm on ethanol, always paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Higher trims will adopt the new mild hybrid (MHEV) system with the T200 engine already seen on the Peugeot 208 and 2008 GT, producing 125 hp on gasoline, 130 hp on ethanol, and 20.4 kgfm of torque, combined with a CVT transmission simulating seven gears.

With this strategy, Fiat aims to further strengthen its presence in South America, offering a model that blends the practicality and robustness of the European Grande Panda with features tailored to the needs of the Brazilian market.