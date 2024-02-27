Fiat Fastback: the new generation will also be sold in Europe

Fiat has officially confirmed in the last few hours that over the coming years, it will launch a successor to the Fiat Fastback in Brazil and the Fiat Tipo in the Middle East and Africa. This new fastback-style vehicle aims to follow in the footsteps of these two famous cars and to establish a global presence in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as in Europe. The vehicle will be built on the same modular platform used for the new Fiat Panda, as well as for future Fiat Multipla models, a camper, and a pickup, showcasing a sporty design.

Fiat Fastback to debut in Europe with the new platform

The upcoming Fiat Fastback demonstrates FIAT’s ongoing commitment to sustainable mobility while maintaining high performance. Its dynamic silhouette and aerodynamic features will help reduce fuel consumption and offer a more modern and youthful style compared to many SUVs. The exact debut year of this new Italian car is not yet clear. We speculate its arrival could be around 2026 or 2027, replacing the Brazilian Fastback introduced to the market in 2022.

The new Fiat Fastback will please all European Fiat customers who, upon seeing the first images of the current version, wondered why Fiat did not also sell such a vehicle in our continent. Now, the Turin-based company has finally decided to launch a vehicle with these features here as well. We will see what other news emerges about this car in the coming months.