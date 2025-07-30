Fiat Fastback reaches 150,000 units produced in Brazil

The model is produced at the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Betim (MG) and is Fiat’s first coupe SUV. Launched last year, the hybrid versions combine the best of performance, efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Recently, the model has revamped its design and added new elements of comfort and technology in the 2026 line.

The Fiat Fastback, the model’s success

Synonymous with comfort, technology and refinement, the Fastback, Fiat’s first coupe SUV, has just reached the milestone of 150,000 units produced in Brazil. Developed and produced at the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Betim, Minas Gerais, the model will hit the market in 2022 and, in November 2024, will also offer hybrid technology, solidifying its position as one of the brand’s leading figures in the future of mobility.

Fiat’s second SUV produced in Brazil, the Fastback combines the best qualities of an SUV, such as robust dimensions and high ground clearance, with the elegance of a coupe. Available in five trims – Fastback Turbo 200 AT, Audace T200 AT Hybrid, Impetus T200 AT Hybrid, Limited Edition T270 AT and Abarth – the SUV meets the needs of SUV buyers by offering the largest trunk in its class, with a capacity of 600 liters, ample interior space and a raised driving position.

“The Fastback has been a success since its launch and revolutionized the category with its coupe-like design and, a few years later, introduced Fiat to the hybrid SUV segment. It is a model that, in addition to refinement, combines technology, attractive design and performance. It is a complete car for those seeking comfort with a touch of sportiness,” comments Federico Battaglia, vice president of Fiat and Abarth brands in South America.

Recent changes to the Fastback model year 2026

The model has undergone recent changes, evolving design, comfort and technology in model year 2026, with a new, uniquely redesigned grille with straighter, more precise lines, as well as new gloss black trim on the front air intakes. The Impetus T200 Hybrid and Limited Edition T270 versions offer the Sunroof package, which includes a panoramic sunroof, LED fog lamps and sun visor illumination, as well as blind spot monitoring, a technology that not only emits audible and visual warnings in the rearview mirror, but also prevents rear-end collisions by detecting obstacles when the driver reverses.

The Fastback also comes with the ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) package starting with the Audace version, a cell phone induction charger, a fully digital dashboard, and a 10.1-inch multimedia system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless.

Fastback Abarth – an extra dose of sportiness In October 2023, the Fastback Abarth arrives on the market. More sporty, the version with the Scorpion logo mounts a T270 engine with 185 hp and 270 Nm of torque, an exclusive calibration that gives more performance and a sporty engine roar, a feature exclusive to the model made possible by the exclusive exhaust system and Poison mode, which guarantees a specific throttle mapping that allows the car to reach the same speed in 60 percent of the time compared to Sport mode.

The Abarth Fastback also underwent changes for the 2026 model year. It received a new design, a redesigned front end with a new bumper and a new logo with “Abarth” lettering in a darker shade, which now occupies the center of the grille, following the brand’s global standard. The lower grille has been redesigned, following the same straight lines as the new front end, combined with the side air intakes, which have received a red finish. New exclusive 18-inch wheels with gloss black finish and hollow rims complete the exterior look.

The version also features a panoramic roof, new seats with the Abarth name embroidered along with the scorpion design and red stitching, as well as electric driver’s seat adjustment and blind spot monitoring.