Fiat Fastback reaches 100,000 units sold in Brazil

Recently, the Fastback received a hybrid version to solidify itself as an option with excellent cost-benefit ratio for the consumer entering the hybrid world.

Fiat Fastback: 100,000 units sold in Brazil

Launched in September 2022, the Fastback, Fiat’s first coupe SUV, reached the 100,000-unit mark in Brazil in January. The model, which recently received a hybrid version, was developed to perfectly combine the best of each segment of the automotive market.

Produced at the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Betim (MG), the Fastback is the second Fiat SUV to be produced in Brazil. Together with the Pulse, the model continues to strengthen the brand’s presence in one of the fastest-growing segments in the country. Last year, 48,060 units of the Fastback were sold.

With a level of design and refinement typical of premium segments, the Fastback harmoniously combines refinement, performance, space, safety and technology. Design is one of the strengths of the Fastback, with flowing, sporty curves that fuse concepts of renowned Italian design.

Another major strength of the model is the 600-liter trunk, the largest in its class, in addition to its high ground clearance. The Fastback also offers a high level of safety thanks to the ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) package, which includes automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and automatic headlight switching, which automatically switches from high to low beam.

The Abarth Fastback

In 2023 the family expands and the New Fastback AbarthFiat Fastback restyling coming to South America, a sporty version of the coupe SUV, comes to market. Equipped with a Turbo 270 engine, it goes from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 220 km/h. Forgoing optional extras, the version offers a wide range of standard equipment, such as dual sports exhaust, 10.1-inch multimedia center with connected services, steering wheel controls, ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), electronic handbrake with Auto Hold and wireless charger (induction charger).

“The Fastback was popular with the public. It is a model that combines bold design with the versatility of an SUV. This milestone of 100,000 units sold only strengthens its position as one of the most beloved models on the market, reflecting the desire of consumers looking for innovative design and high performance. To continue on this path, we now have hybrid versions for the Fastback, which will be even more desired by our customers,” stresses Federico Battaglia, Fiat brand vice president for South America.

With the new versions equipped with the T200 Hybrid engine, which came on the market late last year, the Fastback contributes to Fiat’s movement to establish itself as a player in the future of mobility. The hybrid Fastback combines maximum energy efficiency with the best cost-effectiveness and, in the urban cycle, has a fuel consumption reduction of 11.5 percent in gasoline and 9.8 percent in ethanol.

Fiat’s SUV Coupe has also been praised by the public and various experts, having accumulated more than 22 awards since its launch. Last year it stood out in the Lowest Cost of Use and Os Eleitos awards, from Quatro Rodas, which take into account market data and consumer opinions to elect the best in each category, reinforcing the Fastback’s success among consumers.