Stellantis launches 2025 internship program in Betim

Stellantis, announced in one of its official press releases the opening of applications for its Internship 2025 Program. This is a unique opportunity for talented university students from different areas of Betim and Itaúna (MG), Recife and Jaboatão dos Guararapes (PE), Porto Real (RJ), and São Paulo (SP) to join a dynamic and innovative environment and actively contribute to the transformation of mobility.

New young worker program for Stellantis in Brazil

The program offers a comprehensive learning pathway with the opportunity to transform the future of mobility together with a team of highly qualified professionals. Vacancies are for the cities of Betim and Itaúna (MG), Recife and Jaboatão (PE), Porto Real (RJ) and São Paulo (SP) . Interested parties have until March 10 to register. Stellantis announces the opening of applications for the 2025 Internship Program, offering opportunities for students from different areas of the cities of Betim and Itaúna (MG), Recife and Jaboatão dos Guararapes (PE), Porto Real (RJ), and São Paulo (SP). Due to its dynamic and innovative environment, the company is looking for talent who are expected to graduate between 2026 and 2028, depending on the mode of teaching. Applications are open until March 10.

Candidates should be enrolled in Administration, Computer Science, Data Science, Accounting, Foreign Trade, Social Communication, Economics, Engineering (Computer Science, Control and Automation, Manufacturing, Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Mechatronics or Chemistry), Financial Management, Marketing, Mathematics, Advertising and Propaganda, Chemistry or Technologist in Logistics. In addition, knowledge of Excel, English and/or Spanish will be an advantage.

Steps in the program selection process

The selection process includes online steps and interviews with managers, ensuring a fair and transparent evaluation in line with Stellantis values. The vacant positions are aimed at university students who want to accelerate their careers by tackling real challenges in the automotive industry, contributing to the transformation of mobility together with a team of experts in manufacturing, business areas, sales, human resources, engineering and design.

Along the way, interns will have access to training, mentoring from experienced professionals, and participation in strategic projects. In addition to the fellowship, the program offers attractive benefits, such as: medical and dental care, food, life insurance, transportation assistance, and partnership with Wellhub (an app for discounts on gyms and other wellness programs). The workload is six hours a day, with one hour off. Registrations can be made at https://estagiostellantis.com.br/ .