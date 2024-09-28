Fiat Fastback, over 100,000 units produced

The Fiat automaker’s Fastback model is continuing to have great success in South America, especially in the Brazilian market. The coupe SUV was launched a few years ago, in 2022 to be precise, when it immediately put up noteworthy numbers by getting local consumers excited. Now, the milestone reached is that of 100,000 units produced, a great success that represents the Fastback’s much-loved features, such as performance and technology unique in its segment.

A success for Fiat that will go down in history

Recently the Fiat Fastback recorded a major milestone, which we can also classify as historic for the brand. Fiat exceeded 100,000 units produced during the month of September alone, which is coming to an end. Ever since it was launched, Fiat’s model has revolutionized the B-SUV segment for the Brazilian market, causing much satisfaction among Brazilian consumers, greatly strengthening the Italian brand’s position in its target market.

The Fiat fastback is developed and produced at the Stellantis Betim Automotive Hub plant. This model is distinguished by its design, which is characterized by great sportiness and elegance that come together perfectly. The thing that has made this model so popular for a very wide and also diverse audience is the truly unique combination of the classic ruggedness that usually characterizes SUVs with the aerodynamics that is instead part of a coupe-style car.

Success born and raised in Brazil is now expanding

The Fiat Fastback’s success was born and raised in Brazil, but it is currently expanding considerably, as it is now already being exported to 14 different countries, a factor that determines its value internationally. Fiat’s achievement came through very specific design and development work, which granted the possibility of creating a vehicle that is able to meet the needs of different audiences worldwide.

Equipment and different versions available

The Fiat Fastback is available to consumers in Brazil in five different versions. We are talking about the Fastback Turbo 200 AT, Audace T200 AT, Impetus T200 AT, Limited Edition Powered by Abarth T270 AT, and finally the Abarth. This wide range is able to satisfy a very large number of customers because of its different features. In fact, we always find very capacious trunks, plenty of space even inside the passenger compartment and a definite ground clearance, as well as a particularly comfortable raised ride that perfectly frees up the view.

The Fastback offers efficient and powerful turbocharged engines

Beneath the hood, the Fastback offers efficient and powerful turbocharged engines, providing an exhilarating driving experience. The two options available, the Turbo 200 Flex and the Turbo 270 Flex, offer top-notch performance and 0-60 mph acceleration in record time. Additionally, the Fastback is equipped with a host of cutting-edge technologies, making it one of the most connected and safe cars in its class.

The first option provides 130 horsepower on ethanol (that would be 125 horsepower using the gasoline vehicle) and 200 Nm of torque. This engine accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds, placing it at the top of the list among models with 1.0 turbo engines. The second version, on the other hand, is available only for Limited Edition Powered by Abarth and Abarth models, delivering 185 hp with ethanol (180 hp with gasoline) and 270 Nm of torque. The Fastback with this type of equipment accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in only 7.6 seconds.

Also making important statements was Alexandre Aquino, that is, Fiat’s vice president for South America. Aquino wanted to point out that reaching such a high number of units produced, as many as 100,000, is a truly incredible achievement for this model. An achievement that shows how accepted this car has been in the Brazilian market, thanks to the perfect mix of performance, design and technology.

Now, the Fastback model is a strong pillar for the Brazilian market for Stellantis. The SUV segment is one of the most dynamic and competitive in the automotive industry. Therefore, Fastback has managed to fit in perfectly and at a high level, in a rather difficult environment.