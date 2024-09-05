Fiat Strada breaks all records in the Brazilian market in August 2024

Fiat Strada set a new record in August 2024. Brazil’s most beloved pickup truck once again closed the month in 1st place in the rankings, with 16,420 units registered and a 7.3% market share, reaching the highest registration volume since its launch in 1998. This is the fourth time in history that the model has exceeded 14,000 units, including once in July and September, and twice in August.

Fiat Strada sets a new record: over 16,000 units sold in a single month

August also marked the second-highest volume of the year, resulting in the best August since 2015. Fiat thus conquered the top of the rankings, with a 22.1% market share and 49,428 vehicles registered. This translates to about 13,300 units ahead of the second-place finisher for the month.

The brand boasted three of its models among the 10 best-selling in the country: in addition to the Fiat Strada in the lead, the Argo holds fourth place with 7,768 units delivered, while the Fiat Toro pickup ranked tenth. The latter, with 5,549 units, stands as the third most sought-after small truck in Brazil.

Another success was the recent debut of the Scudo, which dominated the D-VAN segment, registering 526 units and capturing a 41.2% market share. It’s important to note that this represents the peak of monthly registrations for the model since its introduction in July 2022.

Since the beginning of the year, Fiat has maintained market leadership, with a 20.9 percent share and 320,601 vehicles registered, surpassing the second-place finisher by over 77,000 units. Fiat Strada dominates the rankings with 87,213 units, equivalent to 5.7% of the market share. Combining Strada, Toro, and Titano, Fiat leads the pickup segment with 124,050 registrations and 41.4% of the market.

The brand confirms the Argo in fifth place with 56,056 units registered, while the Mobi ranks seventh with 43,818 vehicles sold. In the sedan segment, 99,902 units were delivered, equivalent to 23.5% of the market share, securing the brand’s leadership in this category.